Caleb McLaughlin Responds To Rumors He’s Auditioning For Miles Morales In Fliptastic Videos

Stranger Things’ Caleb McLaughlin is learning, in real time, how fast the internet can turn a fun personal moment into a full-blown casting conspiracy. After the actor shared videos of himself pulling off impressively clean, Spider-Man-adjacent flips on social media, new superhero movie speculation quickly took over. And some fans convinced he was quietly auditioning for the role of live-action Miles Morales.

The rumors picked up enough steam that McLaughlin was eventually asked about them directly. In a clip shared on X by E! News , the actor addressed the viral gymnastics videos and made it clear that there was no secret upcoming Marvel movie strategy behind them. The flips, he said, were never meant to signal anything more than him enjoying a hobby. He explained to the outlet:

I would love to play Miles, but that was just a hobby that I picked up with some friends of mine. It wasn’t—I wasn’t like practicing for anything. That wasn’t a soft audition. That was just Caleb being Caleb.

The clarification puts a much-needed break on the speculation machine. The original Instagram video, shown below, shows the Netflix breakout star jumping, spinning, and landing with impressive control, immediately putting fans in detective mode. Given how closely studios guard superhero casting, the idea of a “soft audition” felt plausible enough to spread quickly.

A post shared by Caleb McLaughlin (@calebmclaughlin) A photo posted by on

McLaughlin, however, has been remarkably consistent in how he talks about the character. He’s never hidden the fact that he’d love the opportunity to play Miles Morales. Speaking recently at the premiere of his new animated film Goat, he explained why the character resonates so deeply with him.

As he’s said before, Miles represents something larger than a single role. The character’s connection to New York, McLaughlin’s hometown, and the cultural impact of Sony's Spider-Verse franchise make the appeal obvious. Wanting the role, though, isn’t the same thing as quietly campaigning for it.

Disney+: from $11.99 a month w/ ad-supported plan

Disney+ is the home for the MCU and Spider-Man franchises. Plans start at $11.99 a month for its new ad-supported plan. Go ad-free and pay $18.99 a month or save 16% and pre-pay $189.99 for a year.

The flips, by McLaughlin’s account, were simply a way to stay active and have fun with friends. The fact that they happened to look extremely superhero-coded is more coincidence than strategy, even if it was enough to reignite fan casting debates across platforms.

(Image credit: Sony Pictures Animation)

The moment also comes as the rising actor transitions into a new phase of his career. After wrapping his run as Lucas Sinclair on Stranger Things, the actor has spoken openly about embracing what comes next. Rather than chasing one specific franchise role, he’s focused on exploring different projects and redefining himself beyond the show that introduced him to a global audience.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Goat, his latest release, marks his first major role since Stranger Things wrapped production. The animated film gives the Bronx native a fresh showcase, and it’s arriving at a time when fans are paying close attention to his every move, whether intentional or not.

That level of scrutiny is a double-edged sword. On one hand, it speaks to how invested audiences are in seeing him succeed. On the other hand, it shows how little room young actors have to simply exist online without everything being interpreted as a career signal. For now, Caleb McLaughlin’s message is simple: there’s no hidden audition tape. Just an actor having fun and watching the internet run with it.

Whether he ever suits up as Miles Morales remains an open question. In the meantime, fans can revisit his five-season run on Stranger Things, now streaming with their Netflix subscription, or catch his latest film, Goat, when it hits the 2026 movie release schedule on February 13, 2026.