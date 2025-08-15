I Have A Theory About Who Lady Gaga Could Be Secretly Playing In Wednesday Season 2 Part 2

SPOILERS are ahead for Wednesday Season 2, Part 1, now streaming with a Netflix subscription .

Ever since Lady Gaga was cast in Wednesday , I’ve been looking forward to seeing the iconic pop goddess enter the gothic world of the Addams Family, because it just makes sense. But, there’s long been a question about where exactly the singer and Oscar winner will fit into the series. Well, after watching the first half of the season, I have a theory!

My Theory About Who Lady Gaga Could Play In Wednesday

So, we already knew going into Part 1 that Lady Gaga wouldn’t be showing up just yet. Back in May, Netflix did reveal her character name “Rosaline Rotwood,” along with saying Rotwood is “a legendary Nevermore teacher who crosses paths with Wednesday.” However, at the same time, Jenna Ortega told Entertainment Tonight more recently that she doesn’t think “she’s what people expect her to be.”

In my opinion, character names don’t really matter much, especially when you look at Christina Ricci’s character last season. She played a botany teacher named Marilyn Thornhill before Wednesday later discovered she was actually Laurel Gates. I think while Gaga may initially present as Rosaline, she’ll actually be her aunt Ophelia, who has been missing for roughly 20 years.

While some might think she’d play someone inherently musical – I think of Lady Gaga as an actress just as much as a musician these days, and I would think if she’s going to work with Tim Burton and Ortega, she’s not going to have a cameo, it’s got to be something juicy, and this role is the juiciest I can think of for her.

What We We Know About Ophelia So Far

There’s no doubt to me that Morticia’s sister and Wednesday’s aunt Ophelia is a major key to the mystery of Season 2. The character has been mentioned on many occasions throughout this season, and holds a very important connection to Wednesday, because she also abused her psychic powers and dealt with the black tears before being sent to Willow Hill.

The story goes that Uncle Fester broke in to check in on Ophelia while she was there, but one day she suddenly vanished from the facility. Given what we just learned about LOIS program taking place at Willow Hill and all the patients there recently escaping, it definitely feels like Ophelia could be a major part of the story. And, I honestly cannot think of a better way to bring Lady Gaga into the fold for the second half of the season than making her Wednesday’s long lost aunt.

In the trailer for Season 2, Part 2 (which just dropped on YouTube on Thursday), there’s a scene being teased with Morticia, Wednesday and Granny all sitting at a table, perhaps doing a seance or trying to use their psychic powers. I can see them all coming together to try to find Ophelia specifically, and I’m convinced, whether she’s living or dead, it will be Gaga in the role.