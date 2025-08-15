Rumors Swirled About Gwen Stacy Appearing In Spider-Man: Brand New Day, But I'd Much Rather See A Different Love Interest

Is there any one of the new Marvel movies more exciting than Spider-Man: Brand New Day? Sure, I’m hyped for the next Avengers movies, but as a lifelong Spider-Man fan, I absolutely cannot wait to see Tom Holland’s Spidey back in action after the fantastic No Way Home in 2021. As it’s begun filming in Glasgow this month, all sorts of rumors have been coming out about what famed characters are part of the movie, and I think it’s a good time for me to talk about the love interest I’ve always wanted to see in a Spider-Man movie.

A character that’s been circling the rumor mill for awhile now, has been regarding Sadie Sink’s casting . There are a lot of ideas floating around the internet about who she could play, from Jean Grey to Peter Parker’s daughter Mayday Parker , though I think the most popular is that she’d provide the latest version of Gwen Stacy. But, I’d much rather see Black Cat be the latest paramour from the comics for Peter Parker/Spider-Man... if it's not going to be MJ, of course.

I've Always Wanted To See A Spider-Man And Black Cat Storyline

Back when I got into the Spider-Man comics when I was younger, one character that I really ended up digging, who has never properly been in a movie before, is Black Cat/Felicia Hardy. The character has been in Marvel Comics since 1979, and has been both a villain (which has even been a Brand New Day rumor for Black Cat), girlfriend and ally for Spider-Man in comic books over the years. While I obviously am all in on Peter and Zendaya’s MJ being endgame, I always thought it would be fun to see the movies tackle the really unique dynamic between these characters in an interim story.

When I think of Spider-Man and Black Cat’s relationship from the comics, it’s a lot more about their magnetic chemistry and the excitement around two vigilantes knowing each other. The two kiss in the comics before they even know their real names. Peter is beloved for having a really sweet and innocent disposition when it comes to his romantic relationships, but I’ve always thought it would be worth the young hero getting caught into the whiskers of Black Cat’s electricity for a little bit – even if she’s more of a temptation, than an actual relationship he ultimately pursues.

Black Cat Is Much Different From MJ Or Gwen Stacy

While MJ’s entry point to Spider-Man is through Peter, Black Cat gets to know Spider-Man first in the comics while they are both in their masked vigilante personas. Unlike MJ, they can relate to having the same vocations to some degree, but Black Cat is known for being a lot less high and mighty when it comes to crime fighting – often reverting to actual crime like burglary, herself. This causes a rift between them, and makes their relationship an on and off one in the comics, but Spidey having a bit of spice in his life is kind of a blast in the comics.

It feels like the perfect time for Tom Holland’s hero to briefly get into this relationship, because when No Way Home ended, a spell was cast where no one will remember the name Peter Parker anymore, but will remember Spider-Man. I could see Peter really falling into his hero persona in the fallout of that, and flames being fanned with a person who directly correlates to empowering that persona and kind of putting Peter on the back burner.

I'm Still Bummed The Amazing Spider-Man Film Series Cut Felicia Hardy's Plotline

Black Cat has almost been in prior Spider-Man movies two times before, with Anne Hathaway being up for the role in Sam Raimi’s fourth movie before it was scrapped. Additionally, Felicity Jones briefly played the role of Felicia Hardy in The Amazing Spider-Man 2, but only as Harry Osborn’s executive assistant. The movie was setting up the character getting a bigger role in a third Amazing Spider-Man movie that also never happened.

Tom Holland’s movies have allowed the character to interact with the Avengers, and do so much more than the prior movies have been able to do. I really hope that Black Cat can finally get an iteration after two prior tries.

The Amazing Spider-Man Movies Already Explored Gwen Stacy And Peter Parker Thoroughly

Going back to Gwen Stacy, I don’t particularly want to see another iteration of the character after the last two big-screen Spider-Man franchises explored her, if Peter is going to get another love interest in Brand New Day. While Sam Raimi’s version did a disservice to the character, I actually thought Peter and Gwen’s relationship in the The Amazing Spider-Man movies was actually the best part of those films.

Andrew Garfield and Emma Stone did the best job of creating this believable young romance that ended in comic-accurate tragedy of Gwen dying while Spidey tries to save her from Green Goblin. Considering the main arc between Peter and Gwen ends in her death, I would rather not bawl my eyes out over that iconic comic book moment, especially after all that Peter has gone through with MJ. Gwen is supposed to be Peter’s first love anyway, so it just thematically doesn’t make sense to me. And, I want to see new territory in these Spider-Man movies.

I'm More Interested In Seeing Gwen Stacy Again As Spider-Gwen

Now that’s not to say I’d never want to see a new live-action version of Gwen Stacy on the big screen. My favorite iteration of her is the Spider-Gwen comic run where a version from another universe, who is in her own rock band, gets bitten by the radioactive spider instead, and becomes a hero. We’ve seen this storyline quite a bit in the Spider-Verse animated movies, and I’d jump for joy if Spider-Gwen ever got her own standalone movie, animated or live-action. But Gwen’s main storyline from the comics just doesn’t move the needle for me.

Even though I’m vying for Black Cat to finally find her place in a movie via Spider-Man: Brand New Day, I’m totally up for whatever ride Marvel Studios has in store for us. There are so many excellent characters in the Spidey universe, and I’m hyped to hear it's getting bigger beyond Zendaya’s MJ with Brand New Day. The movie is set to hit theaters on July 31, 2026!