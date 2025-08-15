Kristen Wiig Is Joining Masters Of The Universe, And I’m Legitimately Surprised By The Wild Role She’ll Play
I didn't see this coming at all.
The Masters of the Universe reboot is one of the blockbusters slotted for the 2026 movies schedule, and it has quite the stacked cast. Besides Nicholas Galitzine bringing Prince Adam, a.k.a. He-Man, to life in what has been described as the “complete antithesis” of Barbie, we also have folks like Jared Leto as Skeletor, Camila Mendes as Teela, Alison Brie as Evil-Lyn and Idris Elba as Man-at-Arms, to name a few. Now we can add Kristen Wiig to this list too, though there was no way I could have predicted the role she’ll be playing.
As shared by THR, Wiig has come aboard Masters of the Universe to play Roboto, the mechanical warrior with the transparent body that allows one to see the gears and other components within. Roboto was built by Man-at-Arms and fights alongside him as one of the franchise’s Heroic Warriors. The character can also change out the hand on one of his/her arms and put in its place things like a claw, axe or laster gun.
