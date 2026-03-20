Fans Are Not Holding Back Their Thoughts After Anya Taylor-Joy Was Asked To Compare Princess Peach And Joni Mitchell

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie is just around the corner, and Anya Taylor-Joy is doing her part to put butts in seats doing the press circuit and talking about reprising her role as Princess Peach. As the cast fields questions about Nintendo characters appearing and other things tied to the movie, the actress was hit with a curveball on TODAY I don't think anyone saw coming.

Craig Melvin is one of the best of the business, but even he can have an off day from time to time. This led to a bizarre question he asked Anya Taylor-Joy on TODAY tied to rumors she's playing Joni Mitchell, as he tried to work in The Super Mario Galaxy Movie at the same time.

Anya Taylor-Joy Was Asked To Compare Princess Peach To Joni Mitchell

Craig Melvin attempted a segue mid-interview with Anya Taylor-Joy, and decided to bridge the discussion about The Super Mario Galaxy movie to a Joni Mitchell biopic she's allegedly connected to. Given that Taylor-Joy's involvement is just a rumor, he would only get shot down asking her to confirm her involvement. So then he decided to go a different route and ask her about the connection Mitchell shares with Princess Peach. Without much hesitation, Taylor-Joy said the following:

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What's the connection between Joni and Princess Peach? They're both singular. You can't touch them. They're in a league of their own.

Not long after that, Melvin just asked if Anya Taylor-Joy could confirm any involvement in the project, and was promptly shut down. I think it's going to live on as one of the most "wtf" questions asked during a press tour, especially based on all the things the world had to say about it.

Viewers Had A Lot To Say About This Moment

Had it not been for that question, I'm not sure Anya Taylor-Joy's interview would've gotten much attention. Now, the internet is abuzz with chatter about the moment, with many memes and honest reactions to the puzzling Today show moment:

Honestly props to Anya for pulling that one out of the fire - @big_cheddars

Wouldst thou like to live nonsensically - @JeffroP

In defense, this is a question that has never been asked to anyone before. -@monokichan

You can tell how he realized halfway through that he also didn't know where his sentence was going. - @FaultlineSurfer

She did him a favor by not laughing in his face. - @earth_scor52590

I agree with all of that, and I'm so impressed that Anya Taylor-Joy was able to pull that response out of thin air on the spot. When you can improvise like that, it's no wonder that she's playing a big role in Dune and, of course, serving as the voice of the Mushroom Kingdom with her role as Peach. Hmm, I wonder what the connection is between those two?

Speaking of The Super Mario Galaxy Movie, I do hope this latest movie gives the character more to do, as the first movie was light on Peach content. I am apt to believe Anya Taylor-Joy is as passionate about the character as she indicated in her words to Craig Melvin, as playing Peach did make her a gamer.

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As for the Joni Mitchell biopic, there's been chatter about the movie happening for over a decade. There was even a point in which Taylor Swift was discussed as a possible lead, but Mitchell shot down the idea. I'd be curious to see how Anya Taylor-Joy does and what the music icon thinks about her in the role.

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie arrives on the 2026 movie schedule on April 1st. I'm excited for its arrival and already putting money aside for my Yoshi popcorn bucket.