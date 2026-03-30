I'll Never Doubt Brie Larson's Super Mario Galaxy Fandom After Her Funny Boyfriend-Related Reveal

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie hits theaters this week, and while a lot of fans are certainly excited for the new animated movie, it’s difficult to believe that anybody is quite as excited as Brie Larson. The Captain Marvel star voices the character of Rosalina in the new film, and her love of all things Nintendo and Mario runs deep, so deep that she’s apparently ended relationships over the franchise.

Brie Larson has already shown us just how big a fan she is of Mario, how excited she was to be cast as Rosalina in the new film. She secretly recorded herself revealing the casting outside of Epic Universe’s Super Mario World months before she was allowed to say anything. We know her love for Mario and Nintendo is genuine. However, in a recent post on Instagram, she revealed that as a teen, when she had to choose between a boyfriend and SuperMario Galaxy, she picked the game.

A post shared by Brie Larson (@brielarson) A photo posted by on

I’m not going to lie, I have some serious questions about this. I don’t doubt the story, I’m just going to require a lot more details. Just how seriously was Brie Larson taking Super Mario Galaxy? Don’t get me wrong, getting 100% completion on a game like that takes some serious dedication, but just how into it was she? I've loved some video games in my life, but they've never ended relationships, even if they took up a lot of free time.

Article continues below

I’m going to guess there was more going on in this relationship than just issues over a Mario game. This wasn’t the only thing that broke them up, right? And what is a guy doing complaining about how seriously a girl plays a video game? This one statement opens the door to so many questions. Though honestly, if he was that worried about a video game, he probably wasn't a long-term prospect anyway.

(Image credit: Illumination)

What is clear is that voicing Rosalina is literally a dream come true for Brie Larson. It’s unlikely it even was a dream back then. The only Super Mario Bros. movie at that point had been the live-action flop, and there was no reason to believe we’d ever see the characters in a movie again, much less with a sequel that would bring elements of Super Mario Galaxy into the mix.

And Rosalina isn't all we're getting. After a lot of rumors its been confirmed that Nintendo's StarFox will also be part of the movie, and the voice of Fox McCloud, Glen Powell, seems just as excited for his appearance as Brie Larson has been.

Of course, the previous Super Mario Bros. Movie from Illumination was one of the highest-grossing animated films ever made, and there’s every reason to believe this sequel will do as well. The Super Mario Galaxy movie will officially hit theaters on April 1st.