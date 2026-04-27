Euphoria's Latest Ep Was All About That Wild Wedding, But Chloe Cherry Told Me Why She's Glad Show Paid Tribute To Angus Cloud

Spoilers ahead for Euphoria Season 3, episode 3.

Shortly after its debut Euphoria was a HBO show that got the word talking, thanks to its stellar performances and unique visuals. The series (which is streaming with a HBO Max subscription) is back for Season 3, and it's been a wild ride so far. And while Episode 3 was all about Cassie and Nate's wedding, it also included a touching tribute to late actor Angus Cloud. And Faye actress Chloe Cherry told me why she's so glad they did it.

Euphoria Season 3 has picked up on the group of characters years after graduating High School. In the most recent episode Rue left the wedding, and while driving took a call from Cloud's character Fezco from prison. It's a heartwarming and funny scene, with Fezco telling Zendaya's protagonist that he's planning on escaping prison by using parkour. I interviewd Chloe Cherry prior to the season airing, where she spoke about the way that Angus Cloud was honored by having his character alive and still having a relationship with Rue. As she told me:

Well I'm just glad because I know that Angus did want to be in Season 3, so I'm glad that he is part of it. I'm just glad that like, I don't know, instead of just kind of like pretend like being like, 'Oh this is just so sad, we should just like kind of brush this away.' I'm glad that they kind of like they included him in it because like he was such an important character and you know, everyone's right. It literally isn't the same without Fez.

Points were made. While Euphoria's cast and crew likely are still mourning Angus Cloud and feeling his absence throughout filming Season 3, creator/write Sam Levinson made the decision to have him be alive after Season 2's explosive finale. While the character was shot in that episode, it turns out he survived and was promptly sent to prison. But that hasn't ended his friendship with Zendaya's Rue, as we saw while we watched her side of their phone conversation in Episode 3 "The Ballad of Paladin."

(Image credit: HBO)

Rue's phone call with Fez was a sweet and funny moment, and a fitting tribute to Cloud's legacy on Euphoria. Later in our same conversation, Cherry spoke more about this creative decision, telling me:

And it's this thing where like, Fez, he really like would say the things. It's funny how Sam is able to write it in a way where it really is, at least to me, it felt true to Fez.

I have to agree. Because even if Fezco is behind bars and mourning Ashtray, he would still maintain his signature perspective and sense of humor. And it's heartening to know that Angus Cloud's character is still alive in-universe, despite his tragic passing in the real world.

New episodes of Euphoria air Sundays on HBO as part of the 2026 TV schedule. We'll just have to wait and see if there are more scenes which feature or reference Angus Cloud's signature character.