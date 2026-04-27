‘It Felt Like He Was Tying Up His Affairs.’ Storage Wars Star Talks One Of Darrell Sheets’ ‘Odd’ Interactions Before Death

Storage Wars stars continue to react to the death of Darrell Sheets, as now Dusty Riach recalled an odd interaction he heard with the late star before his death by suicide. Amidst all the reactions from former costars ahead of his passing, this latest story details something that didn't truly strike Riach as odd until after the fact.

As Storage Wars prepares to return to the 2026 TV schedule, Riach shared with Us Weekly that a friend did business with Sheets not long before his untimely death. The friend said they met to discuss selling off a collection from an estate sale, and the friend got a bargain without really even trying:

It wasn’t the buying and selling that was odd. It was really the interaction. Because Darrell is not the type of person to just roll over on an offer. He was a fighter for the last dollar in any deal. And he was asking a pretty substantial amount of money for a deal that one of my friends was buying from him. And then my friend kind of shot him quite a large deficit off of what he was asking. And Darrell just was like, ‘Yeah, that’s great.’

According to the article, Darrell Sheets went into the offer asking $125,000 for the collection. The friend threw out an offer of $50,000, and Sheets immediately accepted. That's quite a discount, but I'm sure in that moment the friend was just immediately happy he got such a great deal.

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It was after Sheets' death that the friend thought about how it went down. It was uncharacteristic of the Storage Wars star, who was known for being a fierce negotiator:

My friend was just like, ‘That’s kind of weird,’ but didn’t think anything of it at the time. For Darrell not to come back at you, it’s just kind of weird. I had no idea, and my friend hadn’t told me until after we found out what happened [to Sheets]. My friend said that it felt like he was tying up his affairs.

Dusty Riach agreed the deal was odd, especially considering the last time he did a deal with Sheets, they had argued over a $50 price difference. To see him knock tens of thousands of dollars off a haul was a red flag, albeit one that people didn't pick up on until after the fact.

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Darrell Sheets wrote about his struggles with depression in the past, another sign of the quiet battle he was facing. Other costars brought up that he was a victim of cyberbullying, something authorities say they are actively looking into. Sheets was found dead by authorities on April 22nd, allegedly from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Dave Hester shared that the Storage Wars cast was together when they learned about Sheets' death. He stepped away from the series as a full-time cast member following a heart attack in 2019, but made occasional appearances on the show until 2023. Despite his past run-ins with other cast members, it's clear he will be missed and his legacy as "The Gambler" will live on via the A&E series.

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CinemaBlend continues to offer its condolences to the family and friends of Darrell Sheets, as well as the cast of Storage Wars. We'll see when this new season premieres what tributes the show may pay to the late reality star, and tributes others may post in the meantime.

You can find resources on the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention and the National Suicide Prevention Helpline at 800-273-8255.