‘It Felt Like He Was Tying Up His Affairs.’ Storage Wars Star Talks One Of Darrell Sheets’ ‘Odd’ Interactions Before Death
Another co-star is sharing a story.
Storage Wars stars continue to react to the death of Darrell Sheets, as now Dusty Riach recalled an odd interaction he heard with the late star before his death by suicide. Amidst all the reactions from former costars ahead of his passing, this latest story details something that didn't truly strike Riach as odd until after the fact.
As Storage Wars prepares to return to the 2026 TV schedule, Riach shared with Us Weekly that a friend did business with Sheets not long before his untimely death. The friend said they met to discuss selling off a collection from an estate sale, and the friend got a bargain without really even trying:
According to the article, Darrell Sheets went into the offer asking $125,000 for the collection. The friend threw out an offer of $50,000, and Sheets immediately accepted. That's quite a discount, but I'm sure in that moment the friend was just immediately happy he got such a great deal.Article continues below
It was after Sheets' death that the friend thought about how it went down. It was uncharacteristic of the Storage Wars star, who was known for being a fierce negotiator:
Dusty Riach agreed the deal was odd, especially considering the last time he did a deal with Sheets, they had argued over a $50 price difference. To see him knock tens of thousands of dollars off a haul was a red flag, albeit one that people didn't pick up on until after the fact.
Darrell Sheets wrote about his struggles with depression in the past, another sign of the quiet battle he was facing. Other costars brought up that he was a victim of cyberbullying, something authorities say they are actively looking into. Sheets was found dead by authorities on April 22nd, allegedly from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
Dave Hester shared that the Storage Wars cast was together when they learned about Sheets' death. He stepped away from the series as a full-time cast member following a heart attack in 2019, but made occasional appearances on the show until 2023. Despite his past run-ins with other cast members, it's clear he will be missed and his legacy as "The Gambler" will live on via the A&E series.
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CinemaBlend continues to offer its condolences to the family and friends of Darrell Sheets, as well as the cast of Storage Wars. We'll see when this new season premieres what tributes the show may pay to the late reality star, and tributes others may post in the meantime.
You can find resources on the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention and the National Suicide Prevention Helpline at 800-273-8255.
Mick Joest is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend with his hand in an eclectic mix of television goodness. Star Trek is his main jam, but he also regularly reports on happenings in the world of Star Trek, WWE, Doctor Who, 90 Day Fiancé, Quantum Leap, and Big Brother. He graduated from the University of Southern Indiana with a degree in Journalism and a minor in Radio and Television. He's great at hosting panels and appearing on podcasts if given the chance as well.
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