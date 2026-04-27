People Always Ask Jodie Sweetin About Mary-Kate And Ashley Olsen: 'Oh, Do You Guys Not Talk?’
Where does she stand with her TV sisters?
It’s no surprise that Jodie Sweetin is constantly asked about Full House. The family-friendly sitcom premiered nearly 40 years ago (I know!) and has continued to attract new generations of fans. With the members of the fictional family remaining so close, of course people want to know everything about those Tanner dynamics. Sweetin’s relationship with Candace Cameron Bure remains a big talking point years after their alleged feud, but fans also constantly ask her about Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen.
Jodie Sweetin has admitted that she was closer to the Olsen twins — who played Stephanie’s younger sister Michelle on the set of Full House — than she was to Candace Cameron Bure, who played older sister DJ. However, while the two older Tanner sisters will reunite every so often, Sweetin says she doesn’t keep in touch with Mary-Kate and Ashley. She told The McBride Rewind podcast, though that hasn't stopped people from asking her about it:
Sweetin has pointed out before that all of Ashley and Mary-Kate Olsen’s memories of Full House happened when they were eight years old or younger. But for her, Candace Cameron Bure and Andrea Barber (who played Kimmy Gibbler), the show’s eight seasons fell during really formative years of their lives. Sweetin continued:Article continues below
There’s also the fact that Jodie Sweetin will always be known as Stephanie Tanner, and for much of the rest of the Full House cast, as well, the San Francisco sitcom with the theme song that still slaps was a career-defining role. That’s not the case for the Olsen twins. Sweetin said:
Jodie Sweetin has a lot of empathy for the way they spent their childhood working, and she said she “can’t imagine the BS” they’ve had to go through. She was able to catch up with the twins a few years ago when Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen paid tribute to Bob Saget at his funeral, alongside the rest of their Full House family.
It’s completely understandable that the Olsen twins and Jodie Sweetin have grown in different directions over the years, and I love that the Stephanie Tanner actress has the grace to know that’s OK.
You can see the Tanner family at full strength by streaming all eight seasons of Full House with a Hulu subscription.
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Heidi Venable is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend, a mom of two and a hard-core '90s kid. She started freelancing for CinemaBlend in 2020 and officially came on board in 2021. Her job entails writing news stories and TV reactions from some of her favorite prime-time shows like Grey's Anatomy and The Bachelor. She graduated from Louisiana Tech University with a degree in Journalism and worked in the newspaper industry for almost two decades in multiple roles including Sports Editor, Page Designer and Online Editor. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.
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