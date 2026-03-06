I Can't Get Over How Adorable The Super Mario Galaxy Movie's Yoshi Popcorn Bucket Is

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie is coming up on the 2026 movie schedule, and as a lifelong Nintendo fan, I couldn't be more excited. After seeing all the trailers hinting at story points and reading the speculation on secret characters who may appear, I didn't think I could get more hype. It turns out I was wrong, because the Yoshi-themed popcorn bucket is here, and it is glorious.

I've been hyped for Yoshi to be in a Mario movie since his presence was teased in the post-credits of the last movie, so I'm gonna be first in line to purchase this popcorn bucket from AMC. Take a look:

A post shared by AMC Theatres (@amctheatres) A photo posted by on

I've said it many times in recent years, but the Nintendo-loving kid in me dreamed about this type of reality for decades. It seemed Nintendo's chances at Hollywood success were dashed after that disastrous movie in the '90s, but fortunately, Illumination proved the Italian plumbers and their friends can make over a billion dollars at the box office.

More On The Super Mario Galaxy Movie If The Super Mario Galaxy Movie Leaked A Hidden Character, There's Only One Choice For Their Voice

One thing I really appreciate about this Yoshi popcorn bucket is that it looks functional in what it's supposed to do. Adding the egg means I don't have to wedge my hand into an oddly-shaped or sexually suggestive slot for my popcorn, and can enjoy the movie.

I do wonder if this will be one of the harder popcorn buckets to find, considering the overall popularity of Yoshi as a character in the Nintendo universe. If this sparks a craze, I could see people scooping them up and selling them online at a premium. Hopefully, the theaters get out ahead of anything like that and limit purchases, but I guess we'll just have to wait and see.

I'm sure The Super Mario Galaxy Movie will have lots of fun stuff for merchandise, especially with some of the characters it is set to introduce in the new movie. Seeing the cosmic Princess Rosalina is going to be a treat, and of course, we've seen Bowser Jr. and the baby versions of Mario and Luigi. I may go broke this holiday season buying all the toys for my daughter, and maybe for myself as well.

Honestly, I'm ok with it, and I think this is what I miss most about tentpole movies these days. Not that I love spending money on merchandise, but it's great when there's just more to the movie to enjoy than just the film itself. It reminds me of when I was a kid, except again, Nintendo wasn't quite so prevalent outside the world of gaming.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Here's hoping my kid grows up in a different future, and The Super Mario Galaxy Movie is as successful as its predecessor at the box office. I really need the Nintendo-verse to get rolling, because there are so many other games I'd love to see brought to life on the big screen.