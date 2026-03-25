Super Mario Galaxy Movie's Rating Has Fans Jumping On A Major Theory (But I'm Not Sure Who To Believe)

2026 is shaping up to be a huge year for gaming moviegoers, with many promising upcoming video game adaptations on the horizon. One of the most anticipated involves Nintendo’s most adventurous plumber, and The Super Mario Galaxy Movie will land in theaters on April 1. Ahead of that release date, the animated feature’s rating was unveiled in the UK, featuring a specific detail (and possibly spoiler) that sparked renewed belief in a theory going back to the first Galaxy game’s release.

Plenty of Mario fanatics are both hyped up and flipping out over the idea that the Super Mario Galaxy Movie will deliver confirmation that Princess Peach is sisters with the newly introduced Rosalina, based on the aforementioned rating. But I’m skeptical of this outcome for a couple of reasons.

(Image credit: Universal)

Why The Super Mario Galaxy Movie's Rating Got Fans Talking

The new movie has been rated PG once again by the BBFC for “mild violence, threat,” but it’s this detail that inspired lots of follow-up chatter via X:

Article continues below

"Infrequent very mild upsetting scenes include flashbacks to the separation of a girl and her younger sister."

Perhaps understandably, that description has led to quite a bit of online chatter centered on the age-old notion that two of the video game franchise's most prominent female characters are related, with some fans coming away from that idea with either excitement or a feeling of "I knew it!"

"I actually really like the idea of peach and Rosalina being sisters since they look so similar anyways"

"after thinking about it more it's definitely the latter being sisters it just adds up too well which im fine with, it was the original idea to make them related tmk and I'm excited to see where Nintendo and Illumination take this rip to the 8 people who ship these two tho LMAO"

"Its peach and Rosalina being sisters All the emphasis on Peach’s past point to it."

"It is so obviously Rosalina & Peach that I’d even say that suggesting it’s Mari & Lubba at this point is coping. Peach being Rosalina’s sister has been foreshadowed since the first film. Mari isn’t even a girl in the movieverse."

"My condolences to the ten Peachalina fans…"

Others were less enthused about this theory being proven true at all. Or about the specifics of how Peach and Rosalina will be related.

"The idea of Peach and Rosalina being related is already divisive in the fandom, but if they turned out to be sisters in the movieverse, that could single handedly break the fandom"

"Im genuinely going to be f--king PISSED if they change her backstory like I will let that s--t ruin the entire movie for me if they change it considering it's one of the best parts of galaxy"

"I genuinely don't like the idea of Peach and Rosalina being sisters, mostly because then the 'I visit my home planet once every 100 years' would make no sense."

"tfw Rosalina has a 'sister' but it's not Peach and is actually just the older lady seen in Rosalina's storybook and Peach is irrelevant to all this"

For what it's worth, there are also plenty of comments still railing against MatPat's decade-old theory that Peach is Rosalina's mother, ones mourning the potential idea that Rosalina's brother will get wiped from canonical existence, and others hoping that the sisters being discussed are Mari and Lu, the Luma who are the focus of the Storybook chapters that were exclusive to Super Mario Galaxy 2's Nintendo Switch edition.

(Image credit: Nintendo)

I Can't Figure Out Which Theory Sounds Best

Truth be told, my biggest hope would be for this whole sister angle to be in direct reference to Mari and Lu's story in the game, because I feel like that scene could legitmately be mini-traumatic enough to warrant it being addressed in the rating. It's somehow less bothersome to me to think about Peach and Rosalina being separated from each other (presumably) as children.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

That said, Mari and Lu are pretty blatantly twins within Super Mario Galaxy 2's story. And even though that could obviously be tweaked for the movie, or it could be explained that Lu is technically 30 seconds older than Mari, the twin connection is important.

I also don't really want Peach and Rosalina to get explained away as sisters, since that would wipe out a lot of the latter's story from the video games. As one comment noted above, Rosalina saying she returned home every 100 years would be completely ludicrous, unless Peach's backstory is revealed to be far beyond anything fans are expecting.

I also don't want to think about these characters being a mother-daughter duo, nor a romantic coupling. I just want them to exist on their own, and possibly be friends after meeting up.

Okay, I'll just call it now: the character who loses their younger sister will be Birdo. And it will be the most egg-citing twist the world has ever seen. Unless it isn't.

With a possible Wario appearance coming, The Super Mario Galaxy Movie will hit the 2026 movie schedule on Wednesday, April 1.