Bam Margera Didn't Film Anything For Jackass: Best And Last, But That Doesn't Mean We Won't See Him

It’s come to this: A Jackass clip show. And with the first trailer drop for Jackass: Best and Last, we’ve gotten a good idea just what this blend of old and new means for what will (supposedly) be the final Jackass movie, which will hit the 2026 movie schedule on June 26th. It also means we’re going to see all of the key members of the Jackass crew, like Johnny Knoxville, Steve-O, and Chris Pontius, plus the late Ryan Dunn and the exiled Bam Margera.

(Image credit: Paramount Pictures)

Bam Didn’t Film Anything

Jackass: Best and Last is the first movie that Margera didn’t actually film anything for. He didn’t do much in the last movie, Jackass Forever, as his personal issues led to his firing from the production pretty early on. That estrangement has continued, often very publicly, for four years since the last movie was released, and he was never part of the new footage filmed here. That doesn’t mean he won’t be in the new movie.

That’s because the new movie, as I mentioned, is a blend of new stunts, greatest hits, and never-before-seen outtakes of past Jackass productions. This includes, it appears, all the previous movies and even the original MTV show. Margera was a huge part of the first three Jackass movies (available to watch with a Paramount+ subscription) and, of course, the original show. That means we could be seeing quite a bit of Margera in this newest one.

(Image credit: Paramount Pictures)

What Is The State Of Margera’s Friendship With Johnny Knoxville?

There has been a lot of bad blood between Margera and Johnny Knoxville, though, to be fair, it has mostly come from Margera. The former skater has been pretty open both about his struggles with substance abuse and how he feels about Knoxville and Jackass director Jeff Tremaine. Knoxville was asked about the state of the relationship in February in an interview with Rolling Stone, and Knoxville replied:

I hear he’s doing a lot better, and that makes me happy, because we’ve been through so much together and I love him. I’m happy he’s doing well.

However, the feeling doesn’t seem mutual. While Margera has said he supports the use of old footage, his feelings towards the powers that be at Jackass are still as sharp as barbed wire. In January, shortly after it was announced that he would indeed appear in the old footage, Margera told TMZ:

For Tremaine and Knoxville to sit me down after everything I've been through… I was very angry. Now I'm not angry, but I'm just hurt. My feelings [toward] them are still ‘fuck you.’

This is a dispute where sides have been taken, both with the members of Jackass and with the fans, but for me, as a fan, I’m just glad I’ll get to see some moments from a time when the whole crew was getting along and creating some of the funniest moments of the early 21st century.