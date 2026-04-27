Bam Margera Didn't Film Anything For Jackass: Best And Last, But That Doesn't Mean We Won't See Him
A greatest hits clip show means the past is not being ignored
It’s come to this: A Jackass clip show. And with the first trailer drop for Jackass: Best and Last, we’ve gotten a good idea just what this blend of old and new means for what will (supposedly) be the final Jackass movie, which will hit the 2026 movie schedule on June 26th. It also means we’re going to see all of the key members of the Jackass crew, like Johnny Knoxville, Steve-O, and Chris Pontius, plus the late Ryan Dunn and the exiled Bam Margera.
Bam Didn’t Film Anything
Jackass: Best and Last is the first movie that Margera didn’t actually film anything for. He didn’t do much in the last movie, Jackass Forever, as his personal issues led to his firing from the production pretty early on. That estrangement has continued, often very publicly, for four years since the last movie was released, and he was never part of the new footage filmed here. That doesn’t mean he won’t be in the new movie.
That’s because the new movie, as I mentioned, is a blend of new stunts, greatest hits, and never-before-seen outtakes of past Jackass productions. This includes, it appears, all the previous movies and even the original MTV show. Margera was a huge part of the first three Jackass movies (available to watch with a Paramount+ subscription) and, of course, the original show. That means we could be seeing quite a bit of Margera in this newest one.
What Is The State Of Margera’s Friendship With Johnny Knoxville?
There has been a lot of bad blood between Margera and Johnny Knoxville, though, to be fair, it has mostly come from Margera. The former skater has been pretty open both about his struggles with substance abuse and how he feels about Knoxville and Jackass director Jeff Tremaine. Knoxville was asked about the state of the relationship in February in an interview with Rolling Stone, and Knoxville replied:
However, the feeling doesn’t seem mutual. While Margera has said he supports the use of old footage, his feelings towards the powers that be at Jackass are still as sharp as barbed wire. In January, shortly after it was announced that he would indeed appear in the old footage, Margera told TMZ:
This is a dispute where sides have been taken, both with the members of Jackass and with the fans, but for me, as a fan, I’m just glad I’ll get to see some moments from a time when the whole crew was getting along and creating some of the funniest moments of the early 21st century.
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Hugh Scott is the Syndication Editor for CinemaBlend. Before CinemaBlend, he was the managing editor for Suggest.com and Gossipcop.com, covering celebrity news and debunking false gossip. He has been in the publishing industry for almost two decades, covering pop culture – movies and TV shows, especially – with a keen interest and love for Gen X culture, the older influences on it, and what it has since inspired. He graduated from Boston University with a degree in Political Science but cured himself of the desire to be a politician almost immediately after graduation.
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