Seth MacFarlane Changes Tune On Ted's Future On Peacock, And I Can See Why After Those Impressive Ratings Stats

Ted Season 2 was one of the biggest hits on the 2026 TV schedule, and now that the numbers are coming out supporting that, creator Seth MacFarlane is rolling back previous statements he made about follow-up seasons. While it once seemed like we'd never see another season of the series with a Peacock subscription, it may not be so unlikely after all.

Deadline reported that Season 2 of Ted has over 1.2 billion minutes streamed. That statistic puts it well above all other streaming shows released around that timeframe, with men 18-34 among its strongest audience. I'm a bit older than that demo, which may be why I was psyched for Seth MacFarlane to get back to The Orville instead.

MacFarlane seemed destined to return to his sci-fi series after saying that Season 3 of Ted seemed "impossible" because of the cost needed to animate the CGI title character. Now, in light of this news, the creator had a softer response while appearing at a Deadline panel for the show:

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It really is up to Peacock with their, you know, vast amounts of big Scrooge McDuck money that they dive into every day. I think all of us, in some form or another, whether it’s a Season 3 of Ted or a direct-to-Peacock feature with this cast, is something I think we’d all be up for. It’s all on the table.

I feel like that random Scrooge McDuck vault reference was a look into how Family Guy cutaways were conceived, but I digress. The main takeaway here is that MacFarlane went from saying "it's impossible" to putting the ball in Peacock's court. Clearly, he has ideas in mind, and I don't think anyone in the cast is going to turn down more work especially with the knowledge of how well this show is doing.

More On Ted (Image credit: NBC / Peacock) How To Watch Ted Season 2 Online And Stream All Episodes Free From Anywhere

At the end of the day, however, the ball is still in Peacock's court. One would have to imagine, however, that if the streamer wants another season of Ted anytime soon, it'll have to move fast. MacFarlane maintains a good relationship with Disney as well, and doesn't seem to enjoy sitting around without anything to work on.

If Ted doesn't return for another season or get a movie, there is some good news for fans. An animated Ted series is already planned for Peacock, and it's coming before the end of the year. The series will be set after the events of the movies, which is better than nothing! If you don't believe me, ask fans of The Orville.

Peacock TV: from $7.99 a month/$79.99 a year

Check out Ted and tune into the latest hits from NBC and Bravo by subscribing to Peacock TV. Costing as little as $7.99 a month, you can also pay more for Peacock Premium or Peacock Premium Plus and enjoy ad-free streams and the option to download titles to watch offline later.

Ted is available to stream over on Peacock. It's great to see the series be such a success, especially when even Seth MacFarlane thought the first movie was going to be a total flop.