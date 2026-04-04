‘I Didn’t Draw A Topless Zendaya!’ See Anya Taylor-Joy Mortified After Her Super Mario Painting With Jack Black Went Sideways

Since Anya Taylor-Joy and Jack Black play the famed Nintendo characters of Princess Peach and Bowser in the latest 2026 movie release, The Super Mario Galaxy Movie, it’s only fair that they’d get to play some games of their own while promoting it. But, when the co-stars were asked to paint pictures of their co-stars, things hilariously went askew for Taylor-Joy (and it involves Zendaya).

While in Tokyo, Japan, to promote the Super Mario sequel that critics and audiences can’t seem to agree on, Taylor-Joy and Black were asked to paint one of their co-stars. Check out what happened when they guessed who the other had illustrated:

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This is so, so funny! As shown in the video, Jack Black revealed the painting of his co-star first, which was Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, who he has worked with on the Jumanji movies. It makes perfect sense he would pick him, considering he just wrapped on the fourth Jumanji with the actor just weeks ago. Taylor-Joy was stumped on who it was because she seemed to forget who was in the movie, but I totally see the School of Rock actor's vision here. The raised eyebrow definitely gives it away, too!

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It’s when Anya Taylor-Joy showcased her painting that things went a little sideways. Black was given the hint that it was one of her Dune: Part 3 co-stars. So, when he saw her canvas, he suspected right away it was Zendaya. But, the Princess Peach actress got embarrassed by the guess, asking Black, “Why would she be shirtless?”

But it didn’t stop there. Black then went to Timothée Chalamet, which was wrong as well. Ultimately, Taylor-Joy pointed out that the subject was “clearly in Hawai’i,” given the surfboard and ocean in the background, leading them to the real answer: Jason Momoa! What a goofy moment between these two.

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In defense of Jack Black, I totally see why he thought Zendaya. Taylor-Joy gave her painting’s face more female-looking features, which only makes it more hilarious that, for a moment, he thought she’d painted a topless Zendaya. Black sweetly agreed later on that the piece of art was actually “kind of a Momoa!” And, he would know, given he worked with the guy on A Minecraft Movie.

Anya Taylor-Joy had a hidden role in Dune: Part 2, where it was revealed she’d be playing Paul’s sister, Alia. Coming in Part 3, she’ll have a larger role, and yes, Jason Momoa will be back, even though Duncan Idaho died in the first part. This time, he’ll be a humanoid named Hayt, called a “ghola” in the Dune universe, created in Duncan’s image.

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Dune: Part 3 comes out on December 18, and you can see The Super Mario Bros. Movie in theaters right now.