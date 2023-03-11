Fast X Is Reportedly Filming A Big Cameo, Does This Mean Gal Gadot Is Actually Returning?

Fasten your seatbelts, because it’s almost time to return to the Fast & Furious world. This summer’s Fast X serves as the penultimate installment of the film series that began in 2001 with The Fast and the Furious. There’s a lot to look forward to from this 2023 new movie release, including Jason Momoa playing the villainous Dante Reyes, who’s connected to Fast Five. Now word’s come in that a big cameo is being filmed for Fast X, which begs the question: is Gal Gadot actually returning to the Fast & Furious franchise?

In case you missed the news in late December 2022, it was reported that Gal Gadot would reprise Gisele Yashar in Fast X, having previously appeared as the character in 2009’s Fast & Furious, 2011’s Fast Five and 2013’s Fast & Furious 6. It was later alleged that Gadot was present in one of two versions of Fast X, but there was never any clarification about if she’s shot any material by that point. Cut to today, THR is hearing that Fast X is “shooting a button or tag today that may or may not have a guest cameo.” The outlet didn’t provide any additional details, but should this information be accurate, there’s at least one more piece of the Fast X puzzle left to be inserted before the final product is assembled.

The Fast X cast is already packed to the brim with familiar faces, from Vin Diesel’s Dominic Toretto and his crew racing back into action, to Scott Eastwood’s Little Nobody resurfacing after sitting out F9. So there the list is relatively short for who would qualify for a big guest cameo, assuming, of course, that this is someone we’ve already seen in the Fast & Furious franchise rather than just a big Hollywood star making their debut in this “button or tag.” One person who can safely be kept off that list, though, is Dwayne Johnson, as he’s made it clear he will not play Luke Hobbs in any more of the main Fast & Furious movies, though Hobbs & Shaw 2 may still on the table.

Of course, Fast & Furious fans know that Gisele Yashar was presumed to have died in Fast & Furious 6, having fallen out of a moving plane during the climax. However, considering that her boyfriend, Sung Kang’s Han Lue, was revealed to still be alive in F9 after it was originally thought he perished in a fiery blaze, no doubt the Fast & Furious franchise could come up with a way to explain how Gisele survived her fall. Still, even if Gadot is indeed appearing in Fast X, that doesn’t necessarily guarantee she’s the person who may or may not show up in this quick scene being shot. Maybe she’ll instead reemerge as the main story unfolds, whereas this mystery character for the “button or tag” will instead simply be teed up for Fast & Furious 11.

If/when it's confirmed what this guest cameo is, we'll let you know, but it's unlikely we'll learn that information before Fast X hits theaters on May 19.