Dwayne Johnson’s Hobbs And Shaw Producer Provides Update On Sequel

The Fast & Furious franchise is a massive success so it was little surprise when it was announced we would get a spinoff in the form of Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham’s Hobbs & Shaw. The new corner of the franchise was reasonably successful, and certainly left a door open to sequels of its own, but at this point it appears there are no actual plans to move forward.

Following the success of Hobbs & Shaw at the box office we were told that a Hobbs and Shaw 2 was going to happen . However, producer Kelly McCormick recently told comicbook.com that, while there is still certainly interest in making a sequel, there have been no discussions about actually doing it. McCormick said…

We would love to. There's no conversations at this time.

The Hobbs & Shaw producer had previously said that any potential sequel would take time , because Dwayne Johnson is doing a lot of different things, so finding time in his schedule would be tough. However, it seems nobody has even found time to have a conversation about a sequel. This means that any theoretical Hobbs & Shaw 2 is years away, as it still needs somebody to write a script and then they need to get around to actually filming it.

Watching Hobbs & Shaw, one certainly got the impression that the movie was planning for sequels. Idris Elba’s villain character Brixton was only working for another bad guy, one whose name or face we never saw. The film also had a pair of high profile cameos from Kevin Hart and Ryan Reynolds Those felt like they could have been set ups for future films as well. At least in terms of the cameos, McCormick says hose appearances were made to leave doors open to possible ideas, not that anybody had specific plans. She continued…

I do feel like there were a lot of seeds planted to try to create a spinoff in a way that included a Kevin Hart and a Ryan Reynolds and sort of all that kind of stuff. And that was intentional but not necessarily because we had plans in mind just because it would be fun to have different players for them to play with if anybody or we wanted to go for it in a different way. So, you know, I don't know, I mean Dwayne's a really busy guy and you know, he would be the one to motivate all of that. So, you know, we're ready if he wants to and until then he's just dominating so all power to him.

Dwayne Johnson is always working on something, but because he’s so busy he seems to have difficulty returning to places he’s been and building franchises. He appeared in several Fast & Furious movies before Hobbs & Shaw of course, and he did make two Jumanji movies, but in addition to plans for a second Hobbs & Shaw we’ve been expecting a San Andreas sequel and a second Jungle Cruise, but at this point we have no idea when or if we’ll ever see those films.