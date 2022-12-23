Following Wonder Woman 3 Cancellation, Gal Gadot's Next Major Franchise Appearance Rumored To Be Lined Up

Among Warner Bros numerous changes’ in the DC Universe behind the scenes with the hiring of new leadership as of late, it was announced earlier this month that Patty Jenkins' Wonder Woman 3 has been cancelled . With that, Gal Gadot’s time as Diana Prince could be coming to an end. Because Gadot is suddenly free of superhero duties, rumor has it the actress has her next major franchise appearance lined up.

A new report has surfaced that aligns Gal Gadot back with the Fast and Furious franchise for Fast X ahead of its 2023 release. We’re taking this rumor with a grain of salt right now considering it comes from The Direct rather than a trusted trade, but hey, we wouldn’t put Gal Gadot wanting to join Fast X ’s massive cast and the franchise bringing back the actress amidst the hole left by Wonder Woman 3’s cancellation as a major shocker.

Gal Gadot debuted her role as Gisele Yashar in 2009’s Fast & Furious, which was the fourth film in the franchise. It was Gadot’s first movie ever and the actress would go on to come back for 2011’s Fast Five and 2013’s Fast & Furious 6. During the sixth installment, Giselle died, sacrificing herself to save the life of Sung Kang’s Han, capping off her role in the mega action franchise.

While Gal Gadot’s Fast and Furious character is technically dead in the franchise, so was Han at one point. It’s always possible that a character as loved as Gal Gadot’s could somehow be written into a new installment. Or, as the franchise soon draws to a close, perhaps the series will bring back the actress for a flashback sequence?

In the past, Sung Kang has showed his interest in bringing Gisele back from the dead for another Fast and Furious movie. Gal Gadot was asked about the prospect of her returning back in 2020, and she said it was “not” on her to-do list . Again, this could stay a rumor entirely, but it’s certainly worth talking out the 'what if' of it all.

If Gal Gadot does return for Fast X, she could also share the screen with her Justice League co-star Jason Momoa, who is set to play the upcoming movie’s villain. Additionally, she’d be joining the likes of Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Charlize Theron, John Cena, Jason Statham, Helen Mirren and Brie Larson, to name a few. By that team alone, we would imagine a ton of actors would be happy to join that set.

Fast X is set to hit theaters on May 19, 2023, with another part to the conclusion of Universal’s major action saga arriving sometime in 2024. We’ll keep you posted here on CinemaBlend as we learn more about the upcoming Fast and Furious sequels.