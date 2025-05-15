Amid Dating Rumors, Ana De Armas Opens Up About Her Relationship With Tom Cruise

Action, adventure, and intrigue can be found throughout the 2025 movie schedule . But I think it’s a safe bet people might perk up at the mere mention of Tom Cruise and Ana de Armas in the same sentence. With several projects on the docket, the two have been spotted out quite a bit - so much so that some are keeping tabs on the rumored Cruise/de Armas romance .

During her recent appearance on GMA , the Ballerina star seemed to indirectly acknowledge those rumors, while talking about the link between herself and the Mission: Impossible leading man. Responding to the actual question, in which host Michael Strahan asked whether or not their partnership could lead to some “other crazy stunts,” Ana de Armas aptly danced around the subject with this carefully worded response:

What do you think? You know, it’s so much fun. We’re definitely working on a lot of things. Not just one but a few projects with Doug Liman and Christopher McQuarrie and, of course, Tom, and I’m so excited.

Is it just me, or does this feel like reminiscent of those previous rumors of Tom Cruise and Hayley Atwell’s alleged romance ? Admittedly, the latest star to join the rapidly growing John Wick movie franchise didn’t outright dismiss those claims like Ms. Atwell did. That being said, the short and sweet statement above doesn’t exactly invite a casual assumption that Ana de Armas is merely being low-key.

It’s also worth noting that according to Page Six , de Armas seemed to be in a happy relationship with Manuel Anido Cuesta as of this past February. Seeing as that overlaps with the Valentine’s Day take out sighting of both Tom Cruise and the No Time To Die star, those claims may be equally questionable.

(Image credit: Lionsgate)

There is still a good chance that all of the paparazzi friendly sightings of these collaborators is just a part of the collaborative process that goes into several projects together. And seeing as both Cruise and de Armas are known to be intense in their preparation for action roles, this could just be a pair of friends and colleagues obsessing over future cinematic excitement.

Although even if we were to be told flat out that these two were “just good friends,” that won’t stop true believers from hoping something more is going on. Just ask the stans who still want Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga’s alleged romance from A Star is Born to be an actual thing.

At least we can count on two things to be true at the moment: Tom Cruise is ready to wow the crowd with Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning on May 23rd, and Ana de Armas is locked and loaded to do the same with Ballerina on June 6th. It may not answer your queries about whether these two are truly a couple or not, but you might be able to cross some burning Mission: Impossible 8 questions off your list.