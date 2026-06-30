The Funny (And Sweet) Reason Mark Ruffalo Was Cast In Pixar’s Next Movie

When actors get cast in roles, it’s often because their auditions serve as proof that they're the right choices. However, Mark Ruffalo can thank his social media for landing him an upcoming Pixar movie. The actor has made a name for himself with hulk-y superhero and quirky indie roles, but his newest role is one that's close to the actor’s heart.

Pixar teamed up with the Emmy-winning actor for a purrfect role in the upcoming 2026 movie Gatto that allowed him to draw from his previous crime drama experiences. After the teaser trailer dropped, I learned the funny (and sweet) reason Ruffalo was cast in Pixar’s next movie, and I love everything about it. The director of the movie, Enrico Casarosa, spills the tea on X:

Mark is amazing. He hasn’t done a lot of animation. There was something appealing about having someone who hasn’t done a lot of parts in this world. And we noticed that he loved cats. On his Instagram, he had a lot of photos of cats, so we’re like, ‘Maybe we can get him to like this.’ [Laughs] But, when we pitched him, you could tell [he was like,] ‘Well, I have to do it. I love cats.’ So we had that on our side.

Casarosa’s first time directing was for Pixar’s take on sea monsters in the adorable story of Luca. However, he has worked on numerous projects for Disney. This time he’s taking viewers to Venice with Gatto, a gangster-comedy about a cat who works for a feline mob boss named Rocco and who is voiced by Laurence Fishburne.

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The teaser for the movie has already dropped and as a cat person, I’m already sold. Ever since Hocus Pocus, I’ve had a weakness for black cats so I’m already obsessed with this story. The teaser felt like something I’ve had way too much experience with. Three cats who become distracted half-way through a tuna interrogation and can’t resist the need to bat at a light. Given Ruffalo’s love for cats, it’s clear why Casarosa wanted him for the project.

Enrico Casarosa says they cast Mark Ruffalo as the lead of Pixar's ‘GATTO’ after seeing how much he loved cats on social media.“He's used to voice acting because of Hulk, he wanted to ADR everything but we want the voice first & then we animate.” pic.twitter.com/CqJvSg43KjJune 28, 2026

While Ruffalo has purrfect comedic timing, he's also an expert when it comes to stirring the emotions. Just watch him in The Adam Project or Just Like Heaven. However, recently the actor has been playing a lot of cops, such as his role in the crime drama Task. The actor has gotten a lot of praise for the HBO show. I have no doubt that the experience will help him bring the feline to life.

But I’m not the only one sold on the actor playing a cat. One fan, valentino, says, “If the cat’s purrs are louder than the Hulk’s roar, I’m sold.” Another, Fabo, says, “[Ruffalo]’s literally been preparing for this his entire life.” However, no one is singing the actor’s praises louder than the director himself:

His style is so wonderful and so natural, but it also has this kind of voice where he can do - we needed someone who would do the wrong thing. Because this is a troublemaker. But not through his own fault.

It’s no secret that Disney loves its sequels (go watch Toy Story 5 in theaters), but the production company also finds time to prioritize personal stories. These stories, like Turning Red, are what define Pixar and are often the reason you need tissues just to watch them. You can check any of these stories out with a Disney+ subscription.

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Though the teaser looks comedic, I’m already emotionally preparing to get teary-eyed. We all remember how Monsters Inc. ended. The movie is set to hit theaters in March of next year, and I can’t wait to watch it.