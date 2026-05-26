Bad Bunny Is In Toy Story 5, And I Didn't See His Role Coming (Hint: Sunglasses Are Involved)

Based on the Toy Story 5 trailers, the latest Pixar movie boasts beautiful animation as well as a timely story about how technology is impacting playtime for kids. What the film also has, of course, is a robust roster of voice actors, including franchise veterans like Tom Hanks, Tim Allen and Joan Cusack. Unsurprisingly, there are some newcomers in the mix, too, as even Conan O’Brien has been cast. Now, in a delightfully surprising turn of events, Bad Bunny has been announced as a cast member, and the singer/rapper’s funny role involves sunglasses.

The last few years have seen Bad Bunny – whose real name is Benito Ocasio – dipping his toes in the acting profession. However, despite the fact that Ocasio landed roles in films like Bullet Train and Caught Stealing, I wasn’t expecting him to join a Toy Story flick. Pixar revealed his casting this week, and he’s playing a character named Pizza with Sunglasses. Yes, you read that correctly and, if for some reason you think I’m making this up, get a quick look at the diminutive toy in the TikTok post below:

On the one hand, I’m trying to wrap my head around the concept of Ocasio lending his voice to a small, plastic piece of pizza. But, on the other hand, this feels like an oddly fitting role for the “Mónaco” performer, who’s known for his sometimes quirky, creative sensibilities. The sunglasses, of course, are also a nice touch due to the fact that BB is also known for sporting sweet shades during some of his concerts.

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Disney and Pixar also released an official character description for Pizza, who’s apparently a “mysterious,” yet “cool,” member of a forgotten colony of toys. The sunglasses-wearing slice and his fellow playthings live in an abandoned, backyard shed, which makes me wonder how they’ll cross paths with the core group of characters.

What I want to know now is how writer/director AndrewStanton pitched the role to Bad Bunny, as I can imagine any actor being surprised upon being offered the chance to play a dancing pizza slice. I’m also prompted to wonder about this due to having previously heard about how O’Brien’s role was pitched to him. The former talk show host is playing a toilet-training toy known as Smarty Pants, and Stanton offered O’Brien the role via a pun-filled letter.

However the Grammy winner was convinced to join this 2026 movie schedule offering, I’m just delighted that he’s a part of it in some way. And he and O’Brien aren’t the only newbies who’ll be joining the Toy Story franchise this time around. Greta Lee is playing the role of Lilypad, and it was just announced this week that Alan Cumming would voice Evil Bullseye, which is a playtime persona for Woody and Jesse’s faithful (and usually non-speaking) horse. Also, part of the cast is Krys Marshall, who’s playing a non-toy character, though further details have not been revealed on that front.

The legacy sequel’s general premise has been revealed, though, and it sees Woody, Buzz, Jessie and the toys in Bonnie’s room banding together against the technological threat of Lilypad. All signs point to this being a somewhat darker Toy Story installment, which intrigues me. Still, there will surely be moments of levity, and I could definitely see Pizza with Sunglasses contributing to that fun. So here’s hoping Bad Bunny crushes whatever slices (sorry) of the film his character appears in.

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Fans can see Toy Story 5 when it opens in theaters on June 19. In the meantime, catch up by streaming the first four movies with a Disney+ subscription.