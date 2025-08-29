Critics Have Seen Mark Ruffalo’s Task, And He’s Getting A Ton Of Praise For The HBO Show
The new miniseries premieres in early September.
When it comes to prestige drama, few networks have the legacy of HBO – particularly when it comes to the Sunday night lineup. The premium cable channel changed the game forever in the late 1990s, and while not every show launched has been a winner, the track record is very strong, and it now looks like we're about to see it further extended with Task, the new miniseries from Mare of Easttown creator Brad Ingelsby that has been earning rave reviews for star Mark Ruffalo.
The Poor Things actor stars in the seven-part show as Tom Brandis – an FBI agent operating in Philadelphia who is assigned to lead a task force that is hunting for the culprits behind a series of local violent robberies. Ruffalo has past HBO drama experience, having previously played dual lead roles in 2020's I Know This Much Is True, but he is getting some of the best notices of his career for his turn. In a piece for The Wrap, Zaki Hasan offers tremendous praise for his performance in Task, saying that he delivers some of his best small screen work to date:
In a review that calls Task a "riveting cat-and-mouse chase" and offers a "Critic's Choice" label, Variety 'sAlison Herman admires the depth that Mark Ruffalo showcases in his turn as Tom Brandis, and notes that the actor brings the character's past into the character's present. The critic writes,
Admiration for the many dimensions of the character that Mark Ruffalo brings out in his performance is also echoed in Brian Tallerico's three-out-of-four star review for RogerEbert.com. He appreciates the emotional weight that the Marvel star carries in the turn, noting
In a write-up for The Hollywood Reporter, Angie Han has less positive thoughts about the show overall, the review's bottom line saying that it is "a bummer in more ways than one," but there is still praise offered, including an admiration of the way in which the energy of Mark Ruffalo's performance collides with what's delivered in Tom Pelphrey's antagonist turn:
Alan Sepinwall's piece for Rolling Stone offers perhaps the greatest praise of all for Mark Ruffalo – saying that actor is one of the best of his generation. However, the critic also feels that the bleakness of Brad Ingelsby's material makes for a complex mix with the star's talents:
It sounds like Task won't be the kind of show that viewers will be idly revisiting in the years ahead, as it's bleak, heavy and dramatic material, but it sounds as though Mark Ruffalo's performance alone is worth the tune-in.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Also starring Elilia Jones, Thuso Mbedu, Raúl Castillo, and Jamie McShane, Task will premiere on HBO on September 7, and it will simultaneously be made available for HBO Max subscribers.
Eric Eisenberg is the Assistant Managing Editor at CinemaBlend. After graduating Boston University and earning a bachelor’s degree in journalism, he took a part-time job as a staff writer for CinemaBlend, and after six months was offered the opportunity to move to Los Angeles and take on a newly created West Coast Editor position. Over a decade later, he's continuing to advance his interests and expertise. In addition to conducting filmmaker interviews and contributing to the news and feature content of the site, Eric also oversees the Movie Reviews section, writes the the weekend box office report (published Sundays), and is the site's resident Stephen King expert. He has two King-related columns.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.