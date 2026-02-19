Mark Ruffalo Is Known For Superhero And Quirky Indie Roles, But I Want More Of Something Else

Mark Ruffalo has had a great career, one marked with varied roles. He’s obviously been a fixture within the superhero genre for over a decade now, thanks to his role as Avenger Bruce Banner a.k.a. The Hulk. Sweet romantic comedies and endearing indie flicks are also part of Ruffalo’s filmography, and he thrives in them. In short, Ruffalo has put in some excellent acting work over the years across different genres. Yet there’s one specific kind of role he’s played that I don’t think he gets enough love for and would love to see more of.

(Image credit: HBO)

There’s One Kind Of Role I Want Mark Ruffalo To Play More

Honestly, there are so many kinds of roles that Ruffalo succeeds at, though what I’ve really come to appreciate as of late are his performances as law enforcement officers. Some may not realize it, but the Oscar nominee has played a lawman on more than a few occasions over the course of his career. To date, he’s played legal officials in several films, including Zodiac, In the Cut, Collateral, Shutter Island, the Now You See Me films and the 2026 movie schedule release Crime 101.

The 13 Going on 30 alum has even played lawmen on two TV shows, with one being the short-lived UPN drama series, The Beat. And he more recently headlined the critically acclaimed Task (which is currently available for HBO Max subscription to check out).

So, with these current cop roles under his belt, it may sound weird that I feel as though I need Mark Ruffalo to play more of those kinds of parts. Well, there are a few reasons for that. First off, Ruffalo plays such roles with true conviction, and those performances, paired with excellent writing, ensure that these characters feel like layered individuals instead of clichéd cops. Additionally, Ruffalo also exudes the necessary physicality for such roles.

The biggest reason, however, that I’d love to see Ruffalo play more of these kinds of roles is that, at the age of 58, he’s now reached the point at which he can believably play rumpled, veteran cops. Such roles have been played by the likes of Clint Eastwood, Tommy Lee Jones and Al Pacino. Ruffalo just fits the mold so well, and his most recent law-related roles prove that.

(Image credit: Amazon MGM/Merrick Morton)

Mark Ruffalo’s Work In Crime 101 And Task Is Pitch Perfect

2025 marked the release of Task, and the show sees Ruffalo take on the role of a seasoned FBI agent (and former Catholic priest) Tom Brandis, who returns to the field after dealing with a family tragedy and puts together a task force to investigate a series of robberies. Ruffalo is perfect in the role, exuding toughness and vulnerability in equal measure. So I’m glad the show – initially touted as a miniseries – is returning for Season 2. (Though I also still want a Mare of Easttown crossover.)

Ruffalo’s turn as Det. Lou Lubesnick – a newly separated man trying to solve a case of high-end robberies – in Crime 101 is also quite entertaining. The character admittedly mirrors Brandis in a number of ways, but Ruffalo plays him just as convincingly. He also receives moments of levity, which he plays well.

In short, Mark Ruffalo should continue to stay in this lane as an actor, in addition to his roles in blockbusters, comedies and more. He plays the boisterous, yet wise cop all too well, and it’d be a real shame if he stopped, especially as he gets older and settles into the mold even more. For now, though, check out Ruffalo’s performance in the well-received Crime 101, which is now playing in theaters.