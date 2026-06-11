As A Cat Person, I'm Already Sold On Pixar's Gatto From This Teaser Trailer

I'm a lot of things, and a proud cat-person is one of them. I'd say that I own two cats, but let's face it, they own me. Anyone with deep-seated feline appreciation knows this is their world, and we're just living in it. That the upcoming Disney/Pixar movie is called Gatto -- the Italian word for cat -- was enough to have my interest piqued, but the teaser Disney just released has me sold that this movie understands the assignment.

Pixar's Gatto is set in Venice, Italy, and will center on Nero (Mark Ruffalo), a cat who's taking stock of his life -- or lives, as it were. The plot description promises an "unexpected friendship" forming for our hero in search of his purpose; however, the teaser doesn't dive deeply into what we can expect there. Instead, we get a glimpse of Nero and mob-boss cat Rocco (Laurence Fishburne), as they interrogate a rope-bound cat about some missing tuna. It seems like a very intense situation, until all three cats get distracted by the dangling pull-string from the ceiling light.

This is exactly the kind of humor I was hoping we'd see from the movie, and I can't wait to see more footage as the release date approaches. There are so many opportunities for great cat jokes and nods to feline behavior. Thinking back to a recent Pixar release, I thought Hoppers did a great job of tackling some funny (and occasionally dark) aspects of animal life. From this Gatto teaser, I'm especially optimistic that we'll get lots of great cat jokes. As for what we can expect from the plot, hopefully it won't be long before we get a proper trailer for the film to better introduce us to Nero and his story.

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(Image credit: Pixar)

As much as I wish Gatto were arriving not he 2026 movie schedule, we'll have to wait until next year for this one, as it's set to release on March 5, 2027.