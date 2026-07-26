Tom Holland Knows Marvel Movies Are Goofy, But Filming With Mark Ruffalo And A Hulk Hand Takes The Cake

The films and TV shows that make up the Marvel Cinematic Universe depict some truly amazing and sometimes otherworldly moments. As cool as they look on screen, those scenes aren’t so glamorous to shoot on a set. Bruce Banner/Hulk actor Mark Ruffalo knows that better than most, considering he does a lot of motion-capture work when filming material for the Green Goliath. For Spider-Man: Brand New Day, Tom Holland worked with Ruffalo for such scenes, and he shared a funny take on that experience.

By now, the MCU faithful surely know how Ruffalo dons a gray suit and dots to portray Hulk on set, and the photos he’s shared over the years are quite delightful. Holland recently spoke about his own time filming his upcoming Marvel movie with Ruffalo. The British actor shared his comments during Brand New Day’s recent virtual press conference, where CinemaBlend was present. When the dynamic between Spidey and Hulk was being discussed, Holland had this to say about it from a behind-the-scenes perspective:

It's a really peculiar experience because the moment you like, step outside the bubble and you -- If there was a mirror on set and you could see what you were doing, it really requires full commitment. And I remember me standing on an apple box and Mark would be holding this gigantic Hulk hand and I'm pretending that it's choking me and then he's doing the voice and he's so good at the voice. And there were real moments where I was like, ‘I just have to trust the process.’ …. ‘This is great, this is gonna be really cool.’ And I'm like, ‘Oh no.’

(Image credit: Sony Pictures)

Just thinking about Holland acting scared in the presence of Ruffalo while he’s doing the Hulk voice and holding a green hand is too funny. But, then again, that’s what acting requires, right? I’d think that working in such a vulnerable way could be a humbling experience for some performers.