Gift Ideas For Beetlejuice Fans: 13 Great Beetlejuice Gifts For Fans Of The Movie

One of the most beloved Michael Keaton movies (especially for his unforgettably manic performance as the eponymous, ghosty antagonist) is Beetlejuice from 1988. While it most definitely does not count as one of the actor’s Christmas movies (namely Jack Frost), the creepy, kooky classic from director Tim Burton has enough of a cult following to inspire some really cool stocking stuffers. Take a look at our guide of the best Beetlejuice gifts online that would be perfect for any “strange and unusual” friends or family members you may have.

Step Right Up For This Epic Limited Edition Beetlejuice Funko Pop! Figure

If the Beetlejuice fan in your life also collects Funko Pop! vinyl figurines, you might be giving them their most prized possession with this limited edition figure. Even if they are not a Funko Pop! collector, they will be delighted to have a decorative item depicting Betelgeuse (the correct spelling of the character’s name, by the way) with his carousel hat, referencing one of the most unforgettable moments from the film’s final act.

This Is A Beetlejuice Sandworm You’ll Actually Love

Another great decorative item that pays homage to one of the most iconic moments from Beetlejuice is this mood lamp sculpted out of a Sandworm - a strange, otherworldly creature that Michael Keaton’s character is not very fond of. The officially licensed, LED lamp is made of resin, stands at 5” tall, and runs on LR44 batteries which come included for your loved one to always keep their home in a spooky mood.

You’ll Especially Love A Beetlejuice Sandworm You Build Yourself

An even more fun and interactive way to relive Betelgeuse adversarial relationship with Sandworms is with this set from the LEGO Dimensions series. The item includes a Betelgeuse figurine and 56 LEGO bricks used to construct the Sandworm or for other purposes that the creative Beetlejuice fan of any age in your life might be able to come up with.

This Beetlejuice Ducky Keeps You Company In The Bath

I also think that Beetlejuice fans of all ages would love to have a little ducky designed to look just like the iconic bio-exorcist character. As part of a whole series by TUBBZ feature vinyl, duck-like figurines based on characters from horror movies, this Beetlejuice edition is absolute keepsake, whether your friend or family members actually keeps it in the bathtub to play with or keeps it on display for admiring onlookers.

Write Your Own Handbook For The Recently Deceased

Here is another item that your beloved Beetlejuice fan can either use as a decorative item or for practical use. This replica of the Handbook for the Recently Deceased - Adam (Alec Baldwin) and Barbara Maitland’s (Geena Davis) written guide for navigating the afterlife - also comes with a special Beetlejuice pen with which your loved one can jot down all their thoughts about their life or lack thereof.

Slip Softly Into The Afterlife With These Beetlejuice Slipper Socks

If only there could have been a better way than that handbook to help Adam and Barbara to make a smoother and more comfortable transition into the afterlife. These officially licensed Beetlejuice slipper socks, made of 100-percent polyester, might have done the trick.

Relive Adam And Barbara’s Creepiest Moment Forever Again With These Beetlejuice-Inspired Posters

Speaking of Adam and Barbara again, the Beetlejuice scene in which the couple turn themselves into grotesque creatures to personally scare the Deetzes (Jeffrey Jones and Catherine O’Hara) out of their home is an image that will haunt me for the rest of my life. Why not make said image a permanent fixture of your friend or family member’s home with these 8”x10” art pieces featuring the Maitlands’ scary silhouettes printed on pages of the dictionary?

Beetlejuice Characters Ruin A Classic In The Best Way

Now, let’s say that the Beetlejuice fan in your life is a fan of more classic, original pieces of art, such as American Gothic. A hilarious way you can marry those two passions into one is with this parodic recreation of Grant Wood’s iconic 1930 painting that puts Betelgeuse and Lydia Deetz (Winona Ryder) in place of the farmer and his wife and comes in various sizes with a different price set for each.

Always Know Where Beetlejuice Lies With This Light-Up Marquee Sign

If your beloved Beetlejuice fan is anything like me, they prefer to decorate their home with more genuine recreations of recognizable items from their favorite movies and TV shows. While it is admittedly not an exact copy (it reads the movie title’s spelling instead of how the character’s name is really spelled), this replica of the marquee sign that hangs above Betelgeuse's grave should really brighten their holiday. Three AA batteries are included to power the built-in LED lights that illuminate the sign, which measures 26” high and 20” wide.

Always Know When “It’s Showtime” With This Beetlejuice Wall Clock

In case your loved one might not have a place big enough to mount the the light-up Beetlejuice marquee sign, but you know that it is still something they would have loved to decorate their home with, we have a perfect alternative in mind. While bearing an even less accurate resemblance to the sign from the original movie, this replica only measures 11” wide by 12” tall and is also a wall clock powered by a single AA battery.

Have A Drink With Beetlejuice From This Ceramic Tiki Mug

Once again, we have another awesome, Beetlejuice-inspired decorative item that also has a practical purpose. This comically brilliant, ceramic mug designed to resemble Betelgeuse can hold 21 ounces of your loved one’s favorite beverage and comes from the good people at Geeki Tikis, who specialize in tiki mugs sculpted after various figures of pop culture.

Have A “Strange And Unusual” Brew With This Beetlejuice Coffee Mug

I have another beverage container in mind for a person in your life whose favorite character from the Beetlejuice cast is actually Lydia. This ceramic coffee mug holds up to 11oz with one of the character’s best quotes (“I myself am strange and unusual”) on one side and a portrait of her on the other.

Relive (Or Discover) Beetlejuice: The Musical With The Soundtrack On Vinyl

Beetlejuice has become such an influential figure in the cultural zeitgeist that it would later inspire a Tony-nominated Broadway hit with quite a following of its own. Even if your friend or family member has never seen Beetlejuice: The Musical, they will not be able to resist the soundtrack on vinyl, featuring songs by Eddie Perfect and recorded by the original cast.

You might want to try getting ahold of these Beetlejuice gifts soon because, once they are gone, saying their names three times will not be enough to bring them back.