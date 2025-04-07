Glen Powell Recalls Reaching Out To Arnold Schwarzenegger To Get His ‘Blessing’ For The Running Man Remake, And I’d Have Been Nervous To Do It

News
By published

From one movie star to another...

Glen Powell wearing a cowboy hat in his truck in Twisters/ Arnold Schwarzenegger in 1987&#039;s Running Man (side by side image)
(Image credit: Universal Pictures/ Warner Bros. Pictures/ TriStar Pictures)

Glen Powell is fired up to star in the latest adaptation of Stephen King’s The Running Man, and I'm hyped to see him. During the early part of the year, Powell was in London filming the upcoming Edgar Wright movie, and the first look footage was shared at CinemaCon. The film, while based on a book, is also a remake of the 1987 film of the same name starring Arnold Schwarzenegger. With that, Powell actually reached out to Schwarzenegger to get his "blessing" on the movie, and I find the notion of anyone doing that extremely nerve-wracking.

While promoting his new condiment line, Smash Kitchen, Powell spoke with People, and he also spoke about The Running Man. The movie, which has added Coleman Domingo to the cast along with Josh Brolin, is set to be a spectacle, and it has a skilled director behind the camera. As for how Arnold Schwarzenegger feels about the upcoming remake, Powell explained that he's on board:

Arnold gave us his blessing. [His son] Patrick Schwarzenegger is a great friend of mine and I asked Patrick if I could talk to Arnold and I hadn't seen Arnold since we shot Expendables in Bulgaria. … Arnold gave us his full blessing and we get to give Arnold a very specific fun gift from the movie in a couple of weeks here. So I'm very excited to see him.

Somehow it doesn’t surprise me that Patrick Schwarzenegger and Glen Powell are friends. After all, they're relatively close in age and both rising stars in Hollywood.

On the whole, though, Powell's connection with the younger Schwarzenegger and his work on Expendables 3 with Arnold probably made it a bit easier to ask the veteran actor for his blessing. I'm happy to hear that the Terminator star was happy to give it. Powell will likely bring a different energy to the role of Ben Richards than Schwarzenegger did, but I think that’s a good thing. That paired with Edgar Wright's keen filmmaking sensibilities should ensure that this films feels unique compared its 1987 counterpart.

Paramount Plus: from $7.99 a month/$79.99 a year

Paramount Plus: from $7.99 a month/$79.99 a year
The Running Man and other classic films are available to stream on Paramount Plus now! Grab the streamer's Essential plan or go ad-free to receive double the catalog with Showtime through the Premium plan from $12.99 a month. Also, you can get 12 months for the price of 10 with the annual plan.

View Deal

Aside from Arnold Schwarzenegger’s blessing, The Running Man also has a release date marked on the 2025 movie schedule. Edgar Wright has been comparing Powell’s performance to Bruce Willis in Die Hard, which is some high praise and may give us an idea of what the collaborators are going for with their Ben Richards. After Powell’s big year in 2024, it will be exciting to see him bring more charm and charisma to the big screen. Should he remain on this trajectory, he may solidify himself as a true blockbuster star just as Arnold Schwarzenegger rose to prominence in the 80s.

You can see Glen Powell in The Running Man when the film finally hits theaters on November 7, 2025. In the meantime, make sure to check out Powell’s best movies and TV performances Fans can also revisit the original Arnold Schwarzenegger's Running Man film by streaming it now with a Paramount+ subscription.

Caroline Young
Caroline Young
Writer

Writer, podcaster, CinemaBlend contributor, film and television nerd, enthusiastic person. Hoping to bring undying passion for storytelling to CinemaBlend.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about movies
Will Smith accepting his Oscar at the 2022 Academy Awards

‘I Really Just Shut It Down’: Will Smith Gets Candid About Working On Himself In The Years After The Oscars Slap
Rowf licking Snitter&#039;s forehead in The Plague Dogs

After Watching The Plague Dogs And Bawling My Eyes Out, I Think I'm Ready To Talk About It
Lorelai and Rory at a Bed and Breakfast

Gilmore Girls’ Lauren Graham Reveals The Storyline She Wasn’t A Fan Of, And I’m Right There With Her
See more latest
Most Popular
Lorelai and Rory at a Bed and Breakfast
Gilmore Girls’ Lauren Graham Reveals The Storyline She Wasn’t A Fan Of, And I’m Right There With Her
Blind Al and Deadpool eating popcorn out of the lewd Wolverine bucket in ad for Disney+ release of Deadpool &amp; Wolverine.
Kevin Feige Is Apparently A Huge Movie Popcorn Bucket Fan Too, And I Love This For Marvel Fans
AJ Odudu &amp; Will Best either side of the Big Brother eye
How To Watch Celebrity Big Brother UK 2025 Online And Live Stream Season 24 For Free From Anywhere
Matt, Any, Amani all together in their confessional
90 Day Fiancé's Throuple Drama Escalated After Any's Major Confession, And I Think This Could Get Even Messier
Lottie upset by Travis in Yellowjackets Episode 309
‘Somebody’s Going To Die’: Yellowjackets’ Director Talked To Me About Finally Introducing The Pit, And What He Thinks About THAT Lottie Moment
Haley Joel Osment and Emily Osment in split images
Could Haley Joel Osment Join His Sister On Georgie And Mandy’s First Marriage? It’s Wild To Think They’ve Starred In The Same Project And Still Haven’t Interacted On Screen
Gerard Butler looking concerned in Geostorm
Geostorm Is Trending On Netflix, But Gerard Butler’s Got An Even Bigger Disaster Film With A Sequel On The Way
Ellie looking at Dina in The Last of Us Season 2
After Bella Ramsey's Latest Last Of Us Comments About Joel And Ellie In Season 2, I Need To Soak Up Their Happiest Moments - 'So Look Forward to That'
Will Smith accepting his Oscar at the 2022 Academy Awards
‘I Really Just Shut It Down’: Will Smith Gets Candid About Working On Himself In The Years After The Oscars Slap
From left to right: Neil Patrick Harris as The Toymaker leaning against a table and Jinkx Monsoon as Maestro stretching her hands across a piano.
Russell T. Davies Gave Us A Peek Into The Future Of Doctor Who’s Pantheon Arc, And There’s A Big Scene I Can’t Wait To See