11 Glen Powell Movies And TV Appearances (And How To Watch Them)

While most people likely went to see Twisters to see some tornadoes in action, we imagine a good chunk of that audience went for Glen Powell. The Texas-born actor’s role as “tornado wrangler” Tyler Owens in the new 2024 movie is just the latest of the many scene-stealing performances he has given since he made his mainstream breakthrough in the Top Gun: Maverick cast. In fact, let’s start there as we revisit our picks for the best Glen Powell movies and TV shows so far, along with where to watch them.

(Image credit: Paramount Pictures)

Top Gun: Maverick (2022)

A rebellious, veteran Naval pilot (played by Tom Cruise) becomes a mentor to a new generation of younger, aspiring aviators.

Why it is one of the best Glen Powell movies: As Lt. Jack “Hangman” Seresin, Powell almost steals the show from Cruise in Top Gun: Maverick — director Joseph Kosenski’s Academy Award-winning, smash-hit sequel to one of the best movies of the 1980s.

(Image credit: Sony Pictures Releasing)

Devotion (2022)

The Navy’s first Black pilot, Jesse Brown (played by Jonathan Majors), and his friend and comrade, Tom Hudner (Powell) play a pivotal role in one of the Korean War’s most important and violent aviary battles.

Why it is one of the best Glen Powell movies: Hangman was only one of two pilots Powell played in 2022 — the other being real-life Naval officer Thomas Hudner in director J.D. Dillard’s inspiring and thrilling biopic, Devotion.

(Image credit: 20th Century Studios)

Hidden Figures (2016)

Three mathematically gifted Black women (played by Taraji P. Henson, Octavia Spencer, and Janelle Monáe) are enlisted by NASA to help get the numbers right before sending a new astronaut recruit into the stars.

Why it is one of the best Glen Powell movies: Before playing back-to-back pilots in 2022, Powell starred in director Theodore Melfi’s Oscar-nominated, inspirational movie Hidden Figures as real-life pilot-turned-astronaut, John Glenn, whose life is, essentially, in the hands of its three main leads.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Apollo 10-1/2: A Space Age Childhood (2022)

In the summer of 1969, a fourth-grader (played by Milo Coy) is recruited into a top secret mission to the Moon after NASA builds a vessel too small for a grown-up to pilot.

Why it is one of the best Glen Powell movies: Years after Hidden Figures, Powell played a grounded NASA employee in Netflix’s otherwise not very grounded, rotoscoped dramedy, Apollo 10-1/2: A Space Age Childhood, which is also one of the actor’s many collaborations with writer and director Richard Linklater.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Hit Man (2024)

A college professor (played by Powell) who helps the New Orleans police pull sting operations by posing as a killer-for-hire sets off a complicated chain of events when he lets a client (played by Adria Arjona) walk free.

Why it is one of the best Glen Powell movies: Powell’s most recent, Netflix-original collaboration with Linklater (as both his star and co-writer) is Hit Man — another fictionalized and quite funny revision of true events that sees the actor give one of his most versatile and hilarious performances yet.

(Image credit: Paramount)

Everybody Wants Some!! (2015)

A young baseball player (played by Blake Jenner) gets a crash course in the college experience while passing time with his new teammates during early practice in 1980 Texas.

Why it is one of the best Glen Powell movies: One of Powell’s earlier collaborations with Linklater is the underrated college movie, Everybody Wants Some!!, in which he plays Walt “Finn” Finnegan — a fast-talking upperclassman who takes his new teammates under his wing.

(Image credit: Fox)

Scream Queens (2015-2016)

A group of sorority sisters and others from their college fall prey to a masked killer, leading them to suspect everyone they know as a potential culprit.

Why it is one of the best Glen Powell TV shows: Around the same time he starred in a great college movie, Powell appeared on one of the best college TV shows of its time, co-creators Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk’s Scream Queens — also one of the best horror TV shows on Hulu — as fraternity president Chad Radwell.

(Image credit: K C Bailey / Netflix)

Set It Up (2018)

Two overworked office assistants (played by Powell and Zoey Deutch) team-up to play matchmaker for their respective, uptight bosses (played by Taye Diggs and Lucy Liu).

Why it is one of the best Glen Powell movies: Powell reunited with his Everybody Wants Some!! co-star, Deutch, as the romantic leads of Set It Up — a charming Netflix original rom-com that is also one of the best Pete Davidson movies.

(Image credit: Sony Pictures)

Anyone But You (2023)

After a failed first attempt at romance, a man (Powell) and a woman (played by Sydney Sweeney) bump into each other en route to a destination wedding, where they attempt to feign a relationship.

Why it is one of the best Glen Powell movies: An even more popular rom-com starring Powell is director Will Gluck’s Anyone But You, which boasts such convincing chemistry between he and Sweeney that fans theorized they were having an affair, but wrongly so.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous (2020-2022)

The adventures of a group of young campers on an island overrun with genetically engineered dinosaurs.

Why it is one of the best Glen Powell TV shows: Powell would lend his voice to Netflix’s animated Jurassic Park movies spin-off, Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous, in the recurring role of goofy, laidback counselor, Dave.

(Image credit: Dimension)

Spy Kids 3: Game Over (2003)

An 11-year-old secret-agent-turned-private-investigator (played by Daryl Sabara) must enter the bizarre reality of an unusually popular video game to rescue his sister (played by Alexa Vega).

Why it is one of the best Glen Powell movies: For a better perspective of just how far Powell has come, you should check out his acting debut in Spy Kids 3: Game Over as “Long-fingered Boy,” in which the then-teenager shows great promise toward becoming the energetic performer we know him as today.

There are sure to be more great Glen Powell movies and TV shows to check out, so keep an eye on our upcoming 2025 movies schedule.