Godzilla Minus One’s Director Is Working On Another Movie With The Kaiju, And Fans Are Freaking Out

Godzilla has been around for 70 years but the character may have never been as popular as he is today. The massive lizard has seen a significant resurgence in popularity thanks to successful movies on both sides of the Pacific Ocean. And the fun isn’t over yet because a brand new Godzilla movie has officially been announced, and fans of the character’s most recent Japanese outing are thrilled.

Today Toho Studios officially announced a new Godzilla movie was on the way. The new film will be written, directed, and will have visual effects overseen by Godzilla Minus One mastermind Takashi Yamazaki. Needless to say, if you were a fan of that movie, this is huge news.

No details are provided regarding what the movie actually is, beyond the fact that it will include Godzilla. So this could be a direct sequel to Godzilla Minus One, but it could just as easily be an entirely fresh take on the character that just happens to be coming from the same filmmaker. It doesn’t appear the details matter as fans are simply thrilled the movie is coming at all.

Godzilla Minus One’s ending teased a possible sequel, and director Takashi Yamazaki had certainly indicated he had ideas for one. But even he said he was also interested in seeing a new take on Godzilla from other filmmakers. Considering the Godzilla film’s massive success, not simply in Japan but internationally as well, a sequel would all be all but guaranteed for a western film. However, Toho’s recent strategy with the franchise has been to give different filmmakers a chance to leave their own mark on Godzilla. If nothing else, the last movie appears to have made a lot of people big Godzilla fans.

It’s hard to not be a big Godzilla fan right now. Godzilla Minus One was an amazing film, arguably the best Godzilla movie ever made. And that’s saying something considering the previous Godzilla movie in Japan, Shin Godzilla was also incredible. Still, it says a lot that Toho decided to go back to the Minus One filmmaker to make the next entry in the franchise.

Whether we get a direct sequel to Godzilla Minus One or something more original, the bar for the next Godzilla film is going to be set quite high. Minus One didn’t only set box office records it also won an Academy Award for its visual effects. As one fan pointed out, it's hard to not let the guy who had such success not make another.

When you win an Oscar and earn ten times the film's budget, you get to make another ゴジラ!

If the movie has only now been greenlit, then we are probably at least a couple of years away, and possibly a great deal more, before we actually see what comes of this. There’s likely still a script that needs to be written even before the movie itself goes into production. What is clear is that there will be a lot of fans, from all over the world, watching this movie very closely as it makes its way to theaters.