Will Godzilla Minus One Get A Sequel? Here’s The Latest From The Filmmaker

The Godzilla movie franchise has been going on for decades, but it may have never been as popular as is it right now. Godzilla Minus One has been a global box office hit, and it also getting raves from critics. It’s being called one of the best Godzilla movies, if not the best Godzilla movie ever made. Success like that would, for a Hollywood film, all but guarantee a sequel, but that’s apparently not happening with this movie.

Godzilla Minus One is now an Oscar-nominated movie, which is just the latest accolade it has received. And yet, it appears there is currently no talk of making a sequel. Godzilla Minus One director told HJ Webb (via Comicbook) that there is no sequel conversation involving him, which upsets him at least a little because he’ll be disappointed if he doesn’t make the next movie. He said…

No, no, there is no such talk at all. But I might be a little sad if someone else is chosen to direct the next Godzilla movie.

Godzilla Minus One wasn’t just a massive hit, but it was a hit that made sure to tell you that a sequel could happen. The Godzilla Minus One ending made sure to leave a door open. It’s not exactly fortune-telling to know we will get future Godzilla movies, but a specific sequel to this continuity is specifically possible.

While the movie’s success makes the sequel a strong possibility, it’s far from guaranteed. Shin Godzilla, the previous movie in the franchise made in Japan, was also a big hit in Japan and among the wider fanbase, but it never got a sequel. The strategy at the moment seems to be focused on creating original and unique takes on the character rather than building a specific new franchise.

Maybe that’s the right choice. Godzilla Minus One was so good that it will be a tall order to recreate that magic. Even Minus One’s director has admitted to "complicated feelings," indicating that while he would like to direct the next Godzilla movie, he also is interested to see what other filmmakers can do with the property.

I want to see a Godzilla Minus One sequel as much as anybody. Minus One was arguably the best sci-fi movie of 2023, and who wouldn’t want more of that? But we’ll have to make do with the Western version of the character on the 2024 movie schedule, as Godzilla X Kong: The New Empire has a release date coming up. Perhaps that will be enough to keep fans excited until we know what Toho's plans for Godzilla are going forward. Even if we don't get a sequel, the next Godzilla film will have a lot to live up to.