6 Great Old Movies That Don't Get Talked About Enough (And How To Watch Them)

You know who I am? I’m the guy who loves classic movies. Sure, occasionally, I’ll leave my house and buy a ticket to go see something like Avatar: The Way of Water in 3D. But, for the most part, I’d rather just watch some great old movies on my couch. In fact, putting classic movies in my Netflix queue (Because yes, I still pay for Netflix’s DVD plan in 2022), is just one of life’s greatest pleasures, and I love when I find great old movies that people don’t seem to talk about enough these days.

For example, have you ever seen the 1940s movie, Black Narcissus? It’s about horny nuns, and it’s wonderful. And, I know you’ve seen Goodfellas, The Departed, and Taxi Driver, but have you ever watched Martin Scorsese’s hidden gem, After Hours? Seriously, I could go on and on about classic movies that you should check out. In fact, I have six of them for you now, and not only that, but where you can find them. Don’t say I never gave you anything for the holidays.

Cry Of The City (1948)

Directed by Robert Siodmak, and starring Richard Conte, Shelley Winters, Fred Clark, and the great Victor Mature, Cry of the City is about a jewel thief and cop killer named Martin Rome (Conte), who is on the loose, and the persistent police officer who’s determined to bring him down (Mature).

Cry of the City is film noir done right, with sleazy lawyers, women who are just as capable as the men, and attack dog police officers. What’s truly great about it, though, is just how seedy the city feels. And, even though it’s not as famous as 1946’s The Killers, or 1949’s Criss Cross, which were also both by Siodmak, I would argue that this 1948 movie is just as good, but doesn’t get nearly as much love, which is a shame, because it should.

Stream Cry of the City on The Criterion Channel.

The Killing (1956)

Stanley Kubrick is my favorite director (Wow. Big surprise coming from the guy who loves classic movies, right?), and one of my all-time favorite movies of his is another noir-ish classic called The Killing, which often gets overlooked when discussing Kubrick’s other major works like A Clockwork Orange, Full Metal Jacket, and The Shining.

Starring Coleen Gray, Vince Edwards, and Sterling Hayden, amongst others, The Killing is about a successful heist at a race track and the repercussions that follow. It’s often seen as Kubrick’s first serious work (though, Killer’s Kiss and Fear and Desire are also quite good). Though it came out in 1956, it still somewhat inspired Tarantino’s first film, Reservoir Dogs, which I consider Tarantino’s second best film (his best movie being Pulp Fiction, of course). It’s little wonder that it was so inspirational to Tarantino, though, since it’s just that good. Heist films don’t get much better than The Killing.

Buy or Rent The Killing On Amazon Prime (opens in new tab).

L'Avventura (1960)

Now, I know the title of this article is “Great Old Movies That Don’t Get Talked About Enough (And How To Watch Them)” but when I say that, I mean movies that the general public doesn't talk about. For example, when most people bring up movies from the ‘60s, they’ll probably mention films like 2001: A Space Odyssey, Planet of the Apes, and Psycho.

I mean, everybody knows THOSE pictures. But, if you talk to a certain crowd of cineasts, then they’re ALL talking about Michelangelo Antonioni’s 1960 masterpiece, L’Avventura, which translates to “The Adventure.” It’s often considered one of the greatest movies of all time. So, how the heck is it not talked about enough?

Well, have YOU ever heard of it? If so, awesome. You’re one of my people. If not, well, no hard feelings. Starring Gabriele Ferzetti, Monica Vitti, and Lea Massari, L’Avventura is both hard and easy to describe. It’s about a woman named Anna (Massari) who goes missing. Her lover (Ferzetti) and friend (Vitti) go looking for her, only to form a romance of their own when they can’t find her. But, it’s more than just that, as you get a sense that these people, who are quite affluent, are just…missing something in their lives, and have been missing something in their lives long before one of their own went missing.

Let me just warn you in advance in case you’re interested, though…don’t focus on the missing person aspect of this movie. If you can get that out of your mind, then I think you might just love L’Avventura.

Stream L’Avventura on HBO MAX (opens in new tab).

Assault On Precinct 13 (1976)

Now, we’re getting to some color pictures! John Carpenter is definitely no stranger to most audiences. I mean, I regularly share my thoughts on Big Trouble in Little China on this website (Like, seriously, all the time. I’ll even write a whole article about James Hong just so I can talk about Lo Pan again). And, it doesn’t even stop at Big Trouble in Little China. The Thing, Halloween, Escape From New York. Just take your pick of your favorite John Carpenter movie. There are several to choose from.

But, the one I rarely hear people mentioning is the 1976 action thriller, Assault on Precinct 13, which was Carpenter’s second film before he reached mega stardom with Halloween. Starring Austin Stoker, Darwin Joston, and Laurie Zimmer, the film is about a police officer who bands together with some prisoners to fight off an army of gang members who have trapped them in a police precinct. Hence the title. It’s unnerving, violent, and unique in that John Carpenter sort of way, and it’s also one of his lesser-talked-about movies, so, I’m talking about it now. Watch it!

Stream Assault on Precinct 13 on Paramount+ (opens in new tab).

The Return Of Martin Guerre (1982)

Eighties movies? OLD?! Yes, I’m afraid. In this French film directed by Daniel Vigne and starring Gerard Depardieu and Nathalie Baye, the story concerns a real historical case about a man who left for the Hundred Years War, was thought to be dead, and then returned to his native village. But…he was different. Before he left, he was a real SOB, terrible to his wife, and just an overall bad dude, and when he got back, he was charming and lovable.

Depardieu plays said character, but throughout the whole film, you’re left to wonder if he's an imposter or not. There’s evidence that says he might be. And, that’s what keeps it engaging. If you watch one picture on this list…don’t. Watch all of them! But, if you were to only watch one picture, I might suggest this one, since it’s likely the least known movie here.

Rent or Buy The Return of Martin Guerre on Amazon Prime (opens in new tab).

Talk Radio (1988)

Lastly, without touching the ‘90s, I want to close on Oliver Stone’s 1988 drama thriller, Talk Radio. Starring Eric Bogosian (who also worked on the screenplay), Alec Baldwin, Ellen Greene, and Leslie Hope, Talk Radio is about a shock jock (Bogosian) who gets on a lot of people’s nerves, but he also has a heart. His show is possibly going national, but he might have to tone down some of his topics, to which the shock jock doesn’t think he can manage.

I wanted to highlight Talk Radio since I would put it up there with Natural Born Killers, Platoon, and JFK, as one of Oliver Stone’s best movies, but like everything else on this list, I never hear it brought up in conversation. So, I’m bringing it up here.

Rent or Buy Talk Radio on Amazon Prime (opens in new tab).

And, that’s the list. Have you seen any (or all) of these movies? For more stories about new AND old movies, make sure to swing by here often.