A Guy Went And Saw Zootopia 2 50 Times, And The Director Responded

Zootopia 2 is the highest-grossing Hollywood movie of the year. It's an absolutely massive hit that people clearly love. Having said that, I'm not sure anybody loves the movie as much as one particular fan who claims to have seen the movie 50 times.

The incredible success of Zootopia 2 isn't particularly surprising considering the first film made $1 billion at the global box office. However, it can probably be assumed that most people only saw this movie once in theaters, and maybe a few saw it twice or even three times. The sequel that premiered on the 2025 movie schedule is a different matter, however, as one fan took to Twitter to announce he'd hit an incredible milestone and had seen Zootopia 2 50 times. Jared Bush, Disney Animation’s CCO and Zootopia 2’s director, was so impressed that he posted a behind-the-scenes clip as a thank you for that support.

Congrats, sir. To celebrate, you receive a special behind the scenes video. Byron played Joel the deer who gets strangled in the partner class. And in the edit booth… I did the strangling. #zootopia2 pic.twitter.com/GkHgxrIoyXDecember 29, 2025

The clip itself is pretty hilarious. It reveals that during the Partners In Crisis therapy session in Zootopia 2, the voice of Joel, a deer, in the class with his badger partner Karen, was provided by Byron Howard, the writer and co-director of the film. The scene has Karen strangling Joel, and here we see that moment being given life. You can check out the scene in the Zootopia 2 trailer if you haven’t seen the film yet.

Zootopia 2 | Trailer - YouTube Watch On

It’s a pretty cool little gift for a guy who saw Zootopia 2 50 times. I mean, if we assume an average of $10 per ticket, he’s spent something around $500 on movie tickets to a single film, which is a lot. It’s cool that he got something for all that investment.

We’ve seen people do this before, with certain individuals getting connected to particular films and seeing them dozens of times. It’s a fairly impressive feat, all things considered. The movie has only been out in theaters, as of this writing, for 35 days, so the guy has seen the movie more than once a day on average. I’ve seen a few movies several times in theaters, but nothing even remotely approaching this. This is a level of passion I’ve simply never had for a single film.

It is unclear if this guy is going to stop at 50. Support from Jared Bush may cause him to continue his efforts. The movie will likely be in theaters for a while longer, while some films are already making plans for VOD and Blu-ray releases by this point in their lifecycle. We can expect Disney to leave Zootopia 2 alone so it can continue to rake in the cash. It was still the number two movie at the domestic box office this past weekend, so I think this man has plenty of time to see this sequel on the big screen many more times.