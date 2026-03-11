Nicole Kidman Finally Opens Up About 'Moving Forward' In The Months After Her Split From Keith Urban

One of the bigger shocks of 2025 in pop culture news came when it was announced that Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban were splitting after 20 years together. Now, in the months since their divorce was reportedly finalized , the actress has finally opened up about how she’s “moving forward.”

This year is going to be a big one professionally for Nicole Kidman, as she has releases on both the 2026 TV schedule and the 2026 movie calendar . However, looking back on the year before, while it was good work-wise, it was tumultuous personally. So, with all that in mind, Variety asked the actress if she was “doing all right since [her] separation.” In response, she said:

I am, because I’m always going to be moving toward what’s good. What I’m grateful for is my family and keeping them as is and moving forward. That’s that. Everything else I don’t discuss out of respect. I’m staying in a place of, 'We are a family,' and that’s what we’ll continue to be. My beautiful girls, my darlings, who are suddenly women.

Earlier in the interview, they also discussed how 2026 will be “the year of Nicole Kidman.” The journalist also noted that “every year is probably the year of ” the actress. However, in response, she explained that 2025 needs to be excluded from that:

Well, not last year. I was quiet. I had other things going on. I was in my shell.

However, now she’s back and as busy as ever. As she noted in the interview, she’s excited about the release of Practical Magic 2 this fall, and her show Scarpetta premiered for those with an Amazon Prime subscription today, March 11. So, along with moving forward personally, she’s also maintaining the stellar career she’s always had. So, yes, it would seem that Nicole Kidman is “moving forward” in stride.