Zootopia 2 Was A lot More Mature Than I Expected, And I Can’t Stop Thinking About A Few Things

I loved Zootopia because it felt timely and mature at the time. Zootopia 2, which hit the 2025 movie schedule last month, is not far off from having a similar tone and vibe. However, I was still surprised by how some things about it stood out and showed the movie’s ability to transcend genres and appeal to children and adults.

I want to discuss how Zootopia 2 kept its whimsy but touched on adult topics, themes, and had some insanely cool movie references.

Warning: Zootopia 2 spoilers are ahead. Proceed with caution.

(Image credit: Disney)

Nick Telling Judy To Give Up Made Me Realize How Hard It Is To Be Optimistic In A Pessimistic World

Zootopia 2 has a pivotal scene where Judy (Ginnifer Goodwin) and Nick (Jason Bateman) clash over whether they should continue to try to help Gary (Ke Huy Quan). Nick thinks that they should put themselves first, but Judy wants to help. Basically, Judy thinks the world can only change if people are brave enough to change it. Nick thinks that heroic acts sometimes just don’t matter. The world is essentially doomed.

Judy is an eternal optimist. Nick is a pessimist. They represent two extremes and different world views. There are probably more people like Nick than people like Judy. Individuals who think the world is already a lost cause. Then there are a few hopeful people who want to believe that things and a collective with pure intentions can change the world. I think I am a mixture of Nick and Judy. Some days, I am a” the world is doomed” person; a “let’s all just go back to sleep” individual.

Then some days, I am Judy and filled with hope, persistence, and a dream of a better tomorrow. It’s hard being the Judys of this world because it isn’t often made for that type of optimism. It shuts it down in a heartbeat. However, that’s why Judy may be one of Disney’s best animated characters.

She reminds us that the world may get a little dark sometimes, but if everyone gives up, the darkness wins. This message and others are why the Zootopia franchise is one of Disney’s best.

(Image credit: Walt Disney Animation Studios)

I Mentally Noted As Many Other Movie References That I Could Identify

Zootopia has so many pop culture references, but it feels like the sequel has even more. I found myself gleeful every time I spotted a new one. Zootopia 2 has many references to other Disney movies, but it’s the ones that are unexpected that stand out so much more. Zootopia 2’s The Shining reference made my mouth drop open.

I wasn’t expecting it and thought, “Can they do that in a family movie?” It also had a clear reference to The Silence of the Lambs. These movie references impressed me, and further proved that Zootopia 2 isn’t just a family movie geared at young children but one that adults can appreciate as well. As a movie lover and nerd, I also couldn’t wait to be that friend who annoyingly explains to my casual movie fan friends the references. This convinced me that Zootopia 2 is a movie made not just for the younger generation or animated movie fans, but also movie lovers in general.

(Image credit: Walt Disney Animation)

I Saw The Major Twist Coming, But It’s Clever That Zootopia 2 Acknowledges It Before The Reveal

Zootopia 2 has a similar twist in both its movies. Someone you come to trust ends up being the villain , but if you watch enough movies, you can figure this twist out the moment the character is introduced. It’s an obvious twist. Nonetheless, that doesn’t detract from the movie's fun.

The twist is made even more fun because Zootopia 2 acknowledges that they’re pulling the same twist again. This means you just have to laugh because it's hilarious that it's done twice and works both times. I love it when a movie adds so many different levels of reference. This includes being self-aware and playing around with this awareness through plot and dialogue. I am sure there are plenty more moments like that in Zootopia 2 that I will likely appreciate even more through multiple viewings.

(Image credit: Disney)

I Really Thought Gary’s Story Was So Clearly Wrapped Into Historical Accuracy That I Was Surprised The Film Went There

Gary’s story about his land being stolen is clearly rooted in history and truth. We know America is built on stolen land, so this story has historical context. However, there are also lesser discussed stories of colonization and specifically targeting and stealing neighborhoods comprised mainly of minorities.

Zootopia 2, similar to the first film, deals a lot with the fear of the other. Gary and other reptiles are treated like monsters because other animal communities have been conditioned to fear them. Lies have turned them into the villains in the eyes of many - despite the truth.

It’s only when Judy uncovers what really happened that the reptiles can begin to fight decades of prejudices. Of course, this is an allegory for racism. Zootopia 2 explores how species discrimination causes injustice and hate. It also explores the stripping of land and the exile of others.

Gary and his family’s story represents a profound look at a history rich with similar stories of colonization and destruction. It’s a very deep storyline for such a playful movie. This helps defend the Zootopia films as some of Disney’s most entertaining.

(Image credit: Walt Disney Animation Studios)

I Loved Zootopia 2’s Maturity, But It Is Still A Film That The Whole Family Can Enjoy

I, and others, were hesitant about Zootopia 2, but the film, overall, matched the energy of the first film. It felt relevant and poignant. It becomes a better film because it caters to young and adult audiences.

It makes children happy while also giving adults things to ponder. Some associate animated movies with children’s entertainment, but most have layers that go beyond just a child audience. Movies similar to Zootopia 2 are proof that you shouldn't let the cute animals fool you.

There is a lot of depth in these types of films. I look forward to watching the movie more times to see what layers I get with each viewing. Zootopia 2 could be a movie that’s better with each viewing.

Catch Zootopia 2 in a theater near you.