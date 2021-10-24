Halloween Kills: Ranking Michael Myers’ Most Brutal Moments In The Horror Sequel

Three years after Michael Myers returned for 2018’s Halloween , the story continues with Halloween Kills , which takes place just moments after Laurie Strode, her daughter and granddaughter set a trap for the infamous killer . The movie has The Shape continuing to lurk around Haddonfield as Jamie Lee Curtis’ scream queen is bedridden in a hospital recovering from serious injuries Michael inflicted on her. Halloween Kills is a seriously brutal sequel to come to the horror franchise and it’s time to talk about the most shocking moments.

This article is dripping with big SPOILERS for Halloween Kills, so if you’ve yet to see the latest movie in theaters or on streaming come back here when you have. Now let’s get to the Halloween Kills ranking.

8. Officer McCabe Down Flashback Scene

Ranking this scene is the lowest on the list is proof that Halloween Kills was brutal from the beginning to end. Early on in the horror flick, the movie takes us back to 1978, when it all started, and follows a pair of cops on the trail of Michael Myers’ rampage. Officer Hawkins and Officer McCabe find themselves in an empty house before Michael grabs McCabe and begins to strangle him. Hawkins fires, but accidentally fires at his partner, killing him. In the present day, Hawkins later tells Laurie Strode about the fateful day in the hospital.

7. Michael Myers Emerges From The House Fire

Another early brutal moment in Halloween Kills is when Michael Myers is seen escaping Laurie Strode’s trap as firefighters come to put out the fire, unaware that it was intentionally set by Laurie to kill off The Shape once and for all. This sequence has a round of really insane moments, between one firefighter asking Michael to take his hand before he pulls him into the blazes to when he uses a saw blade to cut right through another’s head. The scene signals that Michael may just be unstoppable.

6. Haddonfield Mob Is Foiled By Michael

Moving on to later in the movie, there’s a similar sequence shortly after Michael Myers is stabbed by Laurie’s daughter Karen (played by Judy Greer). Of course, Karen’s attempt does not kill off the masked monster and he proceeds to slaughter the Haddonfield mob who spend the entire movie attempting to hunt him down whilst chanting “evil dies tonight”. It’s a bit of a hopeless moment considering at this point just about every original Haddonfield survivor has since been killed. Evil very much lives on as Michael takes out Anthony Michael Hall’s Tommy Doyle as his mask becomes drenched in blood.

5. Playground Slaughter

One of the most central moments in Halloween Kills is when a group of Haddonfield characters are in a car in the dead of night and Kyle Richards’ Lindsey stops them to go out and warn some kids of Michael. While she’s speaking to them on a playground, on the other side of the street, Michael comes for the remaining people in the car, including the couple who are dressed as a doctor and a nurse and Nancy Stephens’ Marion, who was also in the original 1978 movie. He kills them brutally before placing bloody masks on them on the playground.

4. Elderly Couple Wine And Die With Michael

One especially traumatizing sequence in Halloween Kills occurs early in the movie when Michael Myers ventures out of the embers of the house and on to murder them. The elderly couple are playing around with a drone as they pour wine when it unexpectedly stops in the next room and shoots back around to them. The wife gets murdered through the window before her husband gets dragged into the kitchen and placed on his stomach. Michael then uses the knife block to repeatedly take out each knife and continually stab the husband as his nearly dead wife watches in horror.

3. Michael Comes Home To Little John And Big John

Throughout Halloween Kills, we follow Little John and Big John, a couple who live in Michael Myers home and early on have a fake out scare scene when some kids prank them. They are a lovable pair who offer up some cute and comedic moments throughout the film. It’s then even more heartbreaking than the other kills when Little John and Big John are also murdered by Michael Myers. Big John goes first when Michael Myers stabs him in the side before gouging his eyes out by pressing his hands into them. It’s super gross! And then Little John sees his partner die before being confronted by Michael himself.

2. Poor Karen Strode Gets Executed

This might be one of the most straightforward, one-note death scenes in Halloween Kills, but it definitely hits one of the most brutal because of who it is. Laurie’s daughter Karen is killed off at the end of the movie by Michael who sneaks up behind her in his house. As soon as Michael stabs her, the movie flashes to a concerned Laurie who has yet to find out that Michael has now killed someone who probably means the most to her. It signals that Laurie is going to really be at her wits end for Michael when it comes time to Halloween Ends.

1. Cameron’s Stair Beheading

The most brutal Michael Myers moment in Halloween Kills is when Michael Myers murders Cameron in front of Laurie’s granddaughter Allyson. Cameron is taken to the stair banisters and beheaded while he’s still very much alive and then Michael goes around and twists his head around. It’s incredibly disturbing and feels like a step too far, even for Michael Myers.

Bonus Brutal Moment: The Haddonfield Mob Turns Evil

We’ve ranked all the brutal Michael Myers moments, but before we gear up for Halloween Ends, I did want to point out an especially brutal moment that does not involve the Shape. One of the most tense and terrifying scenes in the movie is when the mob backs a mental patient into a corner and leads him to suicide whilst chanting “Evil Dies Tonight!” They think they are killing off Michael, but in trouth they are creating hysteria and causing more harm than good. It’s a powerful scene that reminds us that the horrors of Haddonfield have become larger than Michael Myers alone.