Halloween Kills Streaming: How To Watch The New Horror Movie

After what seems like an eternity, Michael Myers is returning once again to the town of Haddonfield, Illinois, to terrorize residents and Jamie Lee Curtis’ Laurie Strode in another epic slasher showdown. But if you aren’t able to get to theaters when the highly anticipated sequel to David Gordon Green’s 2018 Halloween arrives you aren’t out of luck as you can watch Halloween Kills streaming when the movie starts its theatrical run on Friday, October 15. Below is everything you need to know about how to watch the latest addition to the long-running horror franchise as well as how you can watch other Halloween movies and even more…

Where To Watch Halloween Streaming

When John Carpenter’s original Halloween movie came out you either had to catch it in theaters or wait until it made its eventual home release and television premiere. A lot has changed since 1978, and now you can watch Halloween Kills streaming the same day people are being scared out of their seats at the local cineplex. In September 2021, Universal Pictures, Blumhouse, and Miramax announced that Halloween Kills will premiere on Peacock the same day it lands in theaters.

It should be noted that Halloween Kills will only be available for Peacock Premium and Peacock Premium Plus subscribers, both of which are on the more affordable side of streaming services. To watch Halloween Kills on October 15 (or any day after), just follow the link down below.

Stream Halloween Kills starting October 15, 2021 on Peacock.

What Watch Before Checking Out Halloween Kills

Prior to the release of Halloween Kills there were 11 films in the slasher franchise going all the way back to John Carpenter’s original movie back in 1978. If you aren’t all caught up don’t worry because it’s not as much of an undertaking as you would think. The 2018 version of Halloween is a direct sequel to the horror movie that came out 40 years earlier, effectively retconning the franchise and acting like all subsequent releases never happened. The 12th and most recent entry is a continuation of that story, meaning you don’t have all that much homework before things pick back up again.

Stream Halloween (1978) on Shudder.

Rent/Buy Halloween (1978) on Amazon.

Rent/Buy Halloween (2018) on Amazon.

Other Horror Movies To Check Out On Peacock

If you are looking for more horror action after watching Halloween Kills on Peacock, you are in luck because the streaming service has plenty of thrills and chills to choose from that might be right up your alley. Through the Peacocktober hub you will find a ton of great choices, but we have come up with a trio of titles worth checking out. With iconic slashers like Friday the 13th and A Nightmare on Elm Street and the supernatural horror film It Follows, there’s more than enough to keep you occupied (and terrified) this fall…

Stream Friday the 13th on Peacock.

Stream A Nightmare on Elm Street on Peacock.

Stream It Follows on Peacock.

Well, now you know where to watch Halloween Kills streaming, how to get all caught up before Michael Myers returns, and other horror movies to check out on Peacock if you want to make for one hellish double-feature. If you want to know what else is coming to theaters and streaming services before the end of the year, check out CinemaBlend’s 2021 movies schedule for all the latest.