Jamie Lee Curtis Tells Us How Laurie Strode Would Have Felt If Halloween 2018 Was The Last Movie
Jamie Lee Curtis gives us a peek into the mind of Halloween's Laurie Strode.
By the end of David Gordon Green’s Halloween, Laurie Strode (played by Jamie Lee Curtis) is left in a complicated place. On the one hand, her attempt to trap Michael Myers in her burning bunker has succeeded… but on the other hand she has taken a knife to the gut and received what would be a fatal wound if not immediately treated. As we see in Halloween Kills, she does indeed survive, getting rushed to a hospital and having emergency surgery – but the way that Curtis see things, Laurie would have died a happy woman if she didn’t survive her long anticipated fight with the boogeyman.
I had the wonderful pleasure of interviewing Jamie Lee Curtis, David Gordon Green, and producer Jason Blum earlier this month during the Halloween Kills domestic press day, and I began the conversation asking about where the sequel starts with Laurie Strode compared to the 2018 film. Curtis discussed that dichotomy, adding the fascinating insight of where her mind is at the start of the new movie:
Because 2018’s Halloween ignores basically all elements of the previously established franchise canon and operates solely as a direct follow-up to John Carpenter’s original from 1978, the showdown between Laurie Strode and Michael Myers in the third act is one that is 40 years in the making. She knew the masked monster would eventually return, and when he did she decided that she would be ready. It was paranoia that unfortunately ruined her life in many ways, but she was also proven right to prepare.
Of course, this sets up the second shoe to drop in Halloween Kills. Jamie Lee Curtis noted that Laurie Strode would have been happy had the end result of their fight been both Michael and her dying – but the sequel instead presents the second worst possibility: they both live. The horror icon continued,
The fact that Halloween Kills is set in the immediate aftermath of the last movie and begins with Laurie Strode getting live-saving surgery means that her role in the story is vastly different than what fans previously witnessed. She is forced to take a backseat role, recovering in a hospital room, and the responsibility of leading the fight transfers to the other survivors of Michael Myers’ reign of terror in 1978.
When you think about it, the fact that she gets stabbed at the end of the 2018 film very much defines much of Halloween Kills, and recognizing that made David Gordon Green ponder what the movie would have been like had he and his fellow screenwriters not written themselves “into a corner.” Said the filmmaker,
The awesome fun of Halloween Kills is now yours to be witnessed, as the film is coming off a mammoth opening weekend at the box office. You can see the movie in theaters everywhere, and it is also available to stream at home with a Peacock subscription.
NJ native who calls LA home; lives in a Dreamatorium. A decade-plus CinemaBlend veteran; endlessly enthusiastic about the career he’s dreamt of since seventh grade.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Thank you for signing up to CinemaBlend. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.