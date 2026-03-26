This Harry Potter Crossword Puzzle Is All About The Weasleys
Because who doesn't love the Weasleys!
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I thought we were going to have to wait until next year for the Harry Potter TV show to arrive. In addition to the release of HBO's new trailer for the show comes confirmation that the new book-to-screen adaptation of the magical series is set to arrive this Christmas! With that in mind, the timing seems perfect for this week's movie quiz to have a Harry Potter theme. To narrow the subject matter down further, all of the clues in the crossword puzzle below center around the Weasley family. I tried to keep book and movie fans in mind when putting this one together. How many clues can you solve?
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Kelly put her life-long love of movies, TV and books to greater use when she joined CinemaBlend as a freelance TV news writer in 2006, and went on to serve as the site’s TV Editor before joining the staff full-time in 2011 and moving over to other roles at the site. At present, she’s an Assistant Managing Editor who spends much of her time brainstorming and editing features, analyzing site data, working with writers and editors on content planning and the workflow, and (of course) continuing to obsess over the best movies and TV shows (those that already exist, and the many on the way). She graduated from SUNY Cortland with BA in Communication Studies and a minor in Cinema Studies. When she isn't working, she's probably thinking about work, or reading (or listening to a book), and making sure her cats are living their absolute best feline lives.
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