The Harry Potter TV Show Isn’t Here, But There’s Already Fan Backlash About Changes From The Movie

There are popular IPs and then there's the Wizarding World. Generations were brought up on this magical world, including J.K. Rowling's novels, theme parks, stage plays, and (of course) the Harry Potter movies. Fans are gearing up for the upcoming Harry Potter TV show, which won't arrive until December. But that hasn't stopped fan backlash from happening, specifically related to Hogwarts' new crest.

The Potter TV series is expected to be a more accurate book to screen adaptation, with each season covering one of the books. While fans are hyped for more of the source material to be included, there's been some backlash to changes made from the movie. Case in point: Hogwarts' new crest, which looks way different than the one we saw on uniforms and such throughout the movies. One tweet highlighted the design, which you can see below:

A better look at the new Hogwarts logo for the HBO #HarryPotter series! pic.twitter.com/kL5Iv5KgeXJune 30, 2026

While we still have months before Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone debuts on Christmas, the fandom is already judging the TV show with every new glimpse we're given. One such fan took to Twitter to angrily admonish the change in design for Hogwarts' signature crest. That response reads:

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It's just awful. New Hogwarts logo, new Hogwarts robes... They are all horrible. You can't even tell which robe represents which Hogwarts house. Hogwarts being covered in tree roots everywhere is also another horrible idea. It's a majestic castle, not a haunted mansion.

Well, they certainly didn't mince their words. The Harry Potter show's teaser showed the characters' return to Hogwarts, albeit with a new set of faces. Expectations are going to be sky high, so the pressure is on for the show to deliver. There's already a ton of discourse about the new Hogwarts logo, with the mix of response including:

Why is this still happening?

im gonna get this as a tattoo

Sad

I already love it.

Interesting

They are abandoning the source material entirely—source material which took DECADES to put together, by the way—opting instead for something sloppily slapped together in a few months

Clearly the reception is already a mixed bag, and that's over just one small change to the Hogwarts that fans know and love. Smart money says that every episode is going to be dissected by the fandom, being compared to both the movies and the novels. So the stakes are very high for the newest installment in the Wizarding World.

With the premiere of Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone coming in just a few months, smart money says that we'll be treated to more footage and information shortly. And if this crest discourse is any indication, there's going to be a