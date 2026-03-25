The Harry Potter TV Show's First Teaser Is Here And The Nostalgia Is Magical

The Wizarding World is one of the most popular franchises in play right now. And in addition to the Harry Potter movies, video games, stage plays, and theme parks, fans are preparing for yet another foray into Hogwarts. Namely a TV version, which will arrive next year on HBO and for those with a HBO Max subscription. Fans have been not-so-patiently waiting for the book to screen adaptation's first footage, and a teaser was just released which offered a first look at Harry, Ron, Hermione, and so much more.

What we know about the Harry Potter TV show has been limited, but it's expected to be a more book-accurate version of the story when compared to the movies. While some images from the set have leaked during filming for Season 1, (aka The Sorcerer's Stone), the above trailer offered an official look at Harry's first year at Hogwarts. And it's both nostalgic and magically new.

(Image credit: HBO)

The trailer opens with Dominic McLaughlin's title character living miserably on Privet Drive. After sleeping under the stairs and getting cruel haircuts from Aunt Petunia, we see him on the train with Nick Frost's Hagrid, who regales him with memories of his late parents.

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From there we get quick glimpses of a number of beloved Harry Potter characters including Ron, Hermione, McGonagall, and Snape. They're all easily identifiable, but it should be fascinating to see how these actors make the roles their own following the Harry Potter movie cast.

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HBO Max is the streaming home to the Harry Potter franchise, including the forthcoming TV adaptation. If you want to keep up with all the magic you need an HBO Max subscription, so sign up now.

This trailer didn't go too much into the overall plot of Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone, which is the official name for the show's first season. Fans are expecting it to be much more faithful to J.K. Rowling's novel of the same name (aka The Sorcerer's Stone). It remains to be seen exactly how much new material is included, but all of the dialogue shown in the Season 1 trailer was unique and not included in the movie.

(Image credit: HBO)

The Potter television show is just the latest example of how the Wizarding World continues to be a powerful force in the entertainment world. While some fans have boycotted Harry Potter thanks to author J.K. Rowling's controversies, it should be fascinating to see how the new series performs when its released.

Along with the trailer came the thrilling news of the Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone premiere: Christmas 2026. While it wasn't originally expected until 2027, it's now on the 2026 TV schedule. For now, the movies can be re-watched over on HBO Max.