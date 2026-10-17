Hear Me Out: I Actually Wouldn't Want Inde Navarrette In An Obsession Sequel

Obsession easily stands tall as one of 2026's most buzz-worthy movies and made a star out of Inde Navarrette. Now she's landing roles in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but that doesn't mean she'd be above returning for a sequel. She's signaled a few times that she's down to return, but my hot take is I wouldn't want her involved.

It may seem crazy to say, but hear me out. I loved Navarrette's performance, and all that she brought to the movie to make it a success. The raving about her performance is well-deserved, but that doesn't mean we need to include Nicky in a sequel when the story isn't about her.

(Image credit: Focus Features)

The One Wish Willow Is Infinitely More Interesting Than Any Follow-Up With Nicky

Obsession's ending left us with questions about what's next for Nicky after she might be found with two dead people and a gun with her fingerprints all over it. After reading the cast's thoughts about it, I think it's safe to say we can shut the book on that storyline. Yes, Inde Navarette's performance was great, but now that she's no longer Wish Nicky, it's not like her appearing in a sequel would bring back that performance.

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I'm of the opinion that the One Wish Willow, and the mythos that surrounds the product, is infinitely more interesting and worthy of anything an Obsession sequel could cover. Once the credits rolled, I found myself with more questions tied to that than anything, so I'd much rather see a follow-up centered on that than Nicky.

(Image credit: Focus Features)

An Obsession Sequel Should Have Nothing To Do With The First Story

I have no interest in seeing a sequel retread the ground of the original Obsession, and it seems as though Inde Navarette is on the same page. Rather than a sequel being a straight-up investigation of the One Wish Willow makers, why not create a franchise that revolves around people using the device to make wishes, and then it goes catastrophically wrong?

Is it a ripoff of The Monkey's Paw? Inadvertently, yes, because director Curry Barker was only made aware of the story through The Simpsons' parody of it. That aside, that takes nothing away from my enjoyment of the movie, and I'd be thrilled to see what other ways people could potentially ruin their lives with a bad wish.

I'd also just like to see if everyone's One Wish Willow is a bad experience. Like, sure, it can go wrong for some people, but wouldn't it be funny to see a movie where everything works out for the person in the end? Like, imagine a world in which Bear didn't overdose, and he and Nicky are just in some sick, unhealthy romance that other people just happen to stumble in on. I guess that's still a bad ending, but at least they're both alive at the end. In any case, I would love to see more on the One Wish Willow so we could see how it works out for others.

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In the meantime, all we have to reference is Obsession, which is streaming for those with a Peacock subscription. I'll be eager to see how this franchise evolves, and if it ultimately enters the conversation of the original being one of the best horror films out there.