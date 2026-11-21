A good measure of how popular and beloved a movie is these days is how often the internet memeifies it, and Obsession is oozing with viral tributes. From all those Nikki memes to that gross cat scene becoming a popular Halloween costume, the horror movie is clearly one of the most memorable 2026 movies. I just found a new video that really took Obsession to a whole new level for me.

As someone who grew up during the height of Disney Channel’s power (when Miley Cyrus, Selena Gomez and Hilary Duff were the network’s biggest stars), obviously I can never imagine Obsession on it, but one Instagram video just turned the movie into a DCOM. Check it out:

No, no, no, don’t do that! I would never have believed you if you told me I’d be saying Obsession and Disney Channel in the same sentence, but here I am. Honestly, this is so impressive. It really does transform one of the scariest scenes in the whole movie into a more lighthearted comedy thanks to the soundtrack, laugh tracks and graphics that famously play on Disney Channel. Check out some of the comments:

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“This felt like an SNL skit 🤣😭”

“The laugh track is so diabolical”

“Proof that horror is just comedy with a different soundtrack”

“This might be definitive proof that soundtracks are everything.”

“this is how the people who defend bear watched the movie”

My favorite part of the video has to be when Nikki does her iconic backwards walk back into the corner and there’s a laugh track. I mean, like the comments say, it really is crazy how important the sound can transform a scene because I sort of believe the scene in this wild universe where it’s a Disney Channel film – minus the muted colors and two characters sharing the same bed.

The video has rightfully earned seven million views. It seems to be the account’s biggest hit, which is no surprise given Obsession’s commercial success. I also couldn’t help but notice this one for Backrooms:

Now, if you recall the Backrooms ending, what happens next is a lot darker, but it’s still funny to see the same scene redone to try to fit the Disney Channel aesthetic. These movies are two of the most popular horror films of the year, so this crossover is the ultimate way to change how we typically think of them.

It’s videos like these that make me appreciate the creativity of the internet. Obsession has its comedic moments as is, but seeing it as a full-on sitcom on the channel I spent my childhood watching is just too wild. If you’re looking to rewatch Obsession, you can check it out now with a Netflix subscription.