Spoilers ahead for Sunrise on the Reaping.

The Hunger Games movies (which are streaming with a Hulu subscription) have been wildly popular for a decade, and fans were recently treated to another book to screen adaptation with Sunrise on the Reaping. Francis Lawerence's new blockbuster featured younger versions of a number of beloved characters, with Stranger Things star Maya Hawke playing District 3 Victor Wiress. I wanted to see more of her towards the end of the movie, but the 28 year-old actress has another POV.

Sunrise on the Reaping is crushing at the box office, showing how much the public still loved being in Panem. After Haymitch wins his games, we see a shot of Wiress looking bruised after being tortured by The Capitol about Beetee's plan to break The Arena. I had the privilege of interviewing the cast ahead of the movie's release, where I asked Hawke if any scenes of her character ended up on the cutting room floor. She told me:

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No, I remember talking to Francis about this actually, and it would be too, too disturbing. You know, I think that with these movies, there's always a line that you're trying to walk of like telling the story as written and also making sure that it is like right for audiences. And I think that Francis said it would be too disturbing. And so we don't get to see really what happens, what goes down with us.

Despite being a franchise about young people killing each other, The Hunger Games movies have all been PG-13. As such, Lawrence and company have to be specific about how violent the imagery can be. While I wanted to see more of Wiress, Hawke maintains that it would have been too "disturbing" to watch the beloved Victor being tortured by President Snow's forces. She's probably not wrong, as much as I wanted to see more of her take on the character.

Later in our same conversation, Maya Hawke explained the upside of not having to shoot these difficult scenes as Wiress. As she told me:

I'm grateful for it because those scenes are hard to act. By hard I mean like painful. Um, but I also was sad about it because they're fun and as well, so.

Obviously Hawke would have crushed it if we saw Wiress' torture and interrogation, but that ultimately wasn't something that was ever going to be part of Sunrise on the Reaping. The movie had to cut plenty of scenes like Maysilee killing a Gamemaker, although that wasn't the case for Hawke's character.

(Image credit: Lionsgate)

In our chat I asked the Do Revenge actress if Wiress had a mental break as a result of her torture, transforming her into the character we were introduced to by Amanda Plummer in Catching Fire. She confirmed to me:

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That's what Francis and I talked about, yeah. That's sort of like a big break that leads to the kind of version of her that we meet later.

I've still got FOMO about not getting more of Wiress, but I understand why it didn't happen. After all, Sunrise on the Reaping is a story about Haymitch above all. There was a ton of content to stuff into the movie's 158-minute runtime, so there was only so much time to dedicate to characters like Wiress and Mags.

The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping is in theaters now as part of the 2026 movie release list. We'll just have to wait and see if Suzanne Collins gives us more prequel novels, allowing the beloved franchise to return to the big screen in the process.