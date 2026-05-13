Obsession Director On How A Simpsons Episode Inspired Him To Make The Scariest Movie Of The Year
Remember this episode?
Look, I know we’re not even halfway through the 2026 movie schedule, but after seeing Curry Barker’s Obsession, I’ll be incredibly surprised if any of the other upcoming horror movies this year are more terrifying than this. Once you experience it, you’ll probably find yourself asking how the heck someone came up with this. We got the story from the ingenious writer/director, and The Simpsons is involved.
Remember that episode of The Simpsons when the family gets a hold of a monkey paw that promises to grant them four wishes, all of which backfire on them? I know I do, and a night watching reruns with friends led Obsession's writer/director, Curry Barker, to see the 1991 episode titled “Treehouse of Horror II”. As he told us:
Barker had previously told Variety about Obsession’s connection to The Simpsons, but it’s interesting to hear in CinemaBlend’s interview how the episode played a role in his creative process. As he also shared:
The movie follows a group of longtime friends who all work together and regularly meet for trivia. Within the gang of four, there’s Bear, who’s had a longtime crush on his friend Nikki and is egging on his friend to let her know it. While driving her home one night, he plans to come clean and confess his feelings, but instead, he makes a wish on something called the “One Wish Willow” for her to “love him more than anyone else in the world.”
Nikki not only becomes obsessed with him, but she also becomes an unsettling and unsafe presence in his life. Truly, it’s one of the best horror movies I’ve seen in a while, and Obsession has earned a ton of praise from reviews, which have called it an “increasingly disturbing masterclass” and a “classic horror tragedy.” I’m a huge horror fan myself, and I found myself incredibly stressed and haunted by the material of the film. And here I started the year thinking I’d be disappointed with this year’s scary movie offerings.
To be clear here, Obsession is definitely nothing like a The Simpsons episode in tone. It’s graphic, intense and rather heartbreaking as well. This is the kind of horror movie that sticks with you long after you watch it, and Curry Barker told us this about the process of realizing his vision:
Well, thanks to that and some inspiration from The Simpsons, we wound up with one of 2026's scariest flicks.
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You can check out Obsession in theaters starting May 15.
Sarah El-Mahmoud has been with CinemaBlend since 2018 after graduating from Cal State Fullerton with a degree in Journalism. In college, she was the Managing Editor of the award-winning college paper, The Daily Titan, where she specialized in writing/editing long-form features, profiles and arts & entertainment coverage, including her first run-in with movie reporting, with a phone interview with Guillermo del Toro for Best Picture winner, The Shape of Water. Now she's into covering YA television and movies, and plenty of horror. Word webslinger. All her writing should be read in Sarah Connor’s Terminator 2 voice over.
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