I Rewatched Obsession And One Line Hit Me Like A Brick

The horror genre has been thriving for a while now, and 2026 has certainly been no exception. Both Backrooms and Obsessions crushed it simultaneously at the box office, and the latter has become a pop culture sensation. I mean, Freaky Nikki is even a character at Hollywood Horror Nights. I recently re-watched the movie for the first time with my Peacock subscription, and one line in particular hit me like a ton of bricks... pun intended.

Obsession's most gruesome scene happened in its third act, when Wish Nikki violently kills Sarah by smashing her head repeatedly into a brick until her face is basically demolished. I was gearing up to watch this scene again from the comfort of my home, and it turns out that one early line of dialogue totally set it up.

The Brick Scene Was Totally Foreshadowed

Fans have been wondering what happens to Nikki after Obsession's ending, where she's freed from the wish and surrounded by her friends' dead bodies. While we're not expecting a direct sequel, Curry Barker hinted that things probably didn't go well for Nikki. After all, there's a ton of evidence pointing to her being a murderer, especially after Sarah and that brick.

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It turns out that moment was totally foreshadowed early into Obsession's 109-minute runtime. When Bear gives Nikki a ride home from the bar, she says that she's only able to talk really honestly with him. She speaks about how he's a good listener at work, saying:

You're not a complete brick wall.

My jaw pretty much hit the floor when I heard this line. Obviously, it went in one ear and out the other when I saw Obsession in the movie theater, but Curry Barker's script was subtly hinting at what would be Wish Nikki's most violent act. It makes me appreciate how specific the filmmaker's vision for the movie was, and further shows why he is deserving of all the flowers coming his way.

(Image credit: Blumhouse)

Given Obsession's wild critical and box office success, all eyes are on what Curry Baker will bring to the horror genre next. Many people are hoping for a direct sequel to the film, while Nikki actress Inde Navarette would like to see the filmmaker do an Obsession anthology series. There are more One Wish Willows out there, and each of them can have a unique story about the dangers of wishing something into existence. We'll just have to see if we ever get a follow-up to the fan favorite movie, or if Barker pivots and brings something different altogether for his next project.

Obsession is streaming in all its glory on Peacock as part of the 2026 movie release list. If you haven't given the movie a second watch since seeing it on the big screen, I highly recommend it.