Hoppers’ Writer Explains How One Of The Movie's Best Jokes Came To Be, And The Story Is Just As Funny
Hoppers is one of Pixar's funniest movies.
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Pixar’s Hoppers is getting near-universal praise and for a number of very good reasons. One of the things that many critics and fans have noted about the film is that it’s one of the funniest Pixar movies we’ve ever seen. And one of the movie's best jokes… is barely a joke at all, and somehow still hilarious.
Jesse Andrews wrote the screenplay for Hoppers, and in a recent post on Twitter told the story of how one of the moments that gets the biggest laughs in the theater came about. It’s a single line delivered by a spider who, in response to a question from another spider, drops the exasperated line, “It’s an arrow, Ted.”
According to Andrews, initially, it was going to be a funny-looking bird who helped out Mabel with directions to the stream. But the scene wasn’t quite funny enough, leading to a request for a joke. Andrews explained…Article continues below
The spider idea was embraced, but there was still no joke in the scene, a situation that apparently lasted for months. At some point, it sounds like Hoppers' director Daniel Chong was getting frustrated that nobody had come up with anything to do with the scene.
Andrews says he came up with the initial idea for the setup, which sees a spider draw the arrow, and then a second spider comes over and asks what it is. Initially nobody laughed. Then script supervisor Rachel Slansky suggested the tone of the delivery, that of a woman frustrated by her dumb husband. Andrews continued…
The line is great because it’s set up and punchline all in one. The tone in which it is delivered tells you all you need to know about the relationship between these two spiders, who you never see again. The room at Pixar finally got the joke, and the script supervisor’s delivery was so perfect, that she’s the one in the movie. Andrews said…
I’ve seen Hoppers twice in theaters and both times “It’s an arrow, Ted” got one of the biggest laughs in the entire movie. Even outside of context, the joke works perfectly.
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Sometimes it’s the little things about Hoppers that really work, and this great joke is certainly part of that. If you haven’t made it to the theater yet to see this one, do it soon and enjoy the great jokes with a crowd. At some point, you’ll be able to watch the movie with a Disney+ subscription, but you really don't want to have to wait for one of the best Pixar movies ever.
CinemaBlend’s resident theme park junkie and amateur Disney historian, Dirk began writing for CinemaBlend as a freelancer in 2015 before joining the site full-time in 2018. He has previously held positions as a Staff Writer and Games Editor, but has more recently transformed his true passion into his job as the head of the site's Theme Park section. He has previously done freelance work for various gaming and technology sites. Prior to starting his second career as a writer he worked for 12 years in sales for various companies within the consumer electronics industry. He has a degree in political science from the University of California, Davis. Is an armchair Imagineer, Epcot Stan, Future Club 33 Member.
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