See The Gentlemanly Moment Tom Holland Helped Zendaya Out With A Wardrobe Malfunction

People really do love Tom Holland and Zendaya’s relationship, and it’s been quite an interesting couple of months since reports started circulating that the two have secretly married. Whether that ring on Zendaya’s finger is an engagement ring or a wedding band, though, we just got a reminder why the Spider-Man: Brand New Day stars are so swoon-worthy. Holland stepped in to help the actress with a wardrobe malfunction, and the sweet moment was caught on video.

Tom Holland is saving the day on-screen and off-screen, it seems, as Zendaya experienced a bit of trouble with her dress at a padel tournament last week that was hosted by her partner’s non-alcoholic beverage brand Bero. Her backless, blue patterned dress appeared to come unfastened, and no web-swinging was necessary for Holland to swoop in for the assist, as you can see on the Instagram reel shared below:

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What a gentleman! It really is the little things that count. I love that as soon as Tom Holland saw that Zendaya was struggling, he nonchalantly stepped over to help as the couple continued their conversation with an event attendee. There’s just such a level of comfort and trust between these two — which was also on display when they were seen singing along to Whitney Houston while taking in a tennis tournament — that fans just can’t get enough of.

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Oh, and if anybody is still on Tom Holland ring-finger watch, he did not appear to be wearing a wedding band in this video taken April 29.

Since they confirmed their relationship in 2021, it’s been such a joy to see the love these two have for each other. They’re a generally private couple — Zendaya has spoken about protecting things that are special — but they understand that people are invested in them, especially since we’ve watched their characters fall in love on screen.

But even if his relationship is the most sacred thing Tom Holland has, he doesn’t let that stop him from showing support for Zendaya. He was her best hype man when The Drama hit the 2026 movie calendar, and he was known to casually swing by when she filmed Euphoria, as well as visiting the Dune: Part Two set.

I’ll also never forget when fans caught the Marvel actor liking every Instagram post about Zendaya when she performed at Coachella back in 2023. He was just so excited!

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Again, it’s those little actions that can speak volumes about a relationship, and it’s pretty easy to see why fans are now so interested in knowing whether or not they’ve officially tied the knot.

Tom Holland proposed in late 2024, and while the couple hasn’t made any official statements about their status since Zendaya’s stylist Law Roach seemed to spill the beans, other supposed details of the nuptials have since been alleged.

An anonymous source for DeuxMoi reported in March that the couple had said “I do” in Lake Como, Italy, sometime around February. When will they confirm or deny? I’m not sure, and I’m not sure it matters to me anyway, as long as I can continue to swoon over the beautiful way they seem to always be there for each other.