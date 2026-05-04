Fans Have A Lot Of Thoughts About Joanna Gaines Redoing Her Kitchen (Again)

Chip and Joanna Gaines made their mark on pop culture, renovating homes and popularizing "shiplap," all while working on their own dream home on Fixer Upper. Years later, after leaving HGTV, starting their own network, and designing a big kitchen for her cooking show, Gaines just hard-launched redesigning her personal kitchen again.

The lifestyle hostess announced the renovation on Instagram, with a humorous Instagram Reel. Check it out below to see Gaines munching on some tacos, while her crew gets to work taking apart the old kitchen:

A post shared by Joanna Gaines (@joannagaines) A photo posted by on

Do Chip and Joanna Gaines have years of experience in home renovation and could likely redo that entire kitchen on their own? They could, but when you have the level of success they do and money, I don't fault them one bit for having a team do it. It'll get done faster, and most importantly, she can spend time eating tacos and relaxing.

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Fans had similar or completely different reactions to the video, and shared their thoughts in the comments:

I can’t imagine redoing your kitchen when it was already so beautiful!😍 - @MelodyKeslerQuinn

Redoing kitchen again? But will be beautiful 😍 - @homemade_by_ma

My fav saying is “it must be nice to be Joanna Gaines 😭!” - @_cluvsggc

Jojo Girl!! Ain’t you tired yet!! Wish I had half your energy! - @denisebluster

Well now I want tacos with a side of a kitchen demo 😆 - @genisha_m_

Joanna Gaines is feeling refreshed after taking a sabbatical with her husband and kids last year to take some time away from the business. Apparently, that allowed her not only to get back into running the network and appearing across various shows, but also to get some other projects underway in the house.

I think that anyone with a love of home design should be thrilled that the Gaines family is shaking things up again in the home. The rooms they've designed for their personal space over the years are great, and could be an inspiration for anyone brave enough to try to replicate them.

I do wonder what exactly is in store for this kitchen renovation, and wonder if there's any new game-changing thing we're going to see her do. Joanna Gaines is often known for how well she can organize a space, so did she find a better way to organize her kitchen? Maybe she just wants something new, which we all appreciate from time to time. In any case, I'm excited to see what the final product looks like.

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Catch all the greatest shows from Magnolia Network with an HBO Max subscription, and stick with Joanna Gaines on social to see what becomes of that kitchen renovation. I'm expecting great things!