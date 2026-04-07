Ok, I Just Saw Hoppers And Was Not Prepared For One WTF Scene

Hoppers is a big win for Pixar, as it's the first time since 2017 the studio has had such success with an original story. Sure, the studio will continue to make Toy Story 5 and other sequels for as long as audiences will show up to watch them, but it was refreshing to see the studio come out with something new that was well-received. I loved it, though, admittedly was not prepared for that WTF scene toward the end that had my daughter and me talking afterward.

I think one of the most endearing things about this movie is that it's unafraid to embrace the morbidity of nature, and how twisted an idea like hopping into a robot animal can get. As we saw, it's especially disturbing the other way around, but I absolutely loved it all the same.

(Image credit: Disney/Pixar)

Hoppers Caught Me Off Guard With Its WTF Scene With Titus

Hoppers feels really silly at the start, but things take a dark turn when Mabel inadvertently sparks a revolution of animals against the human race. After his mother was "squished," young Titus assumed the throne of the insects and forced the humans into making a human robot for him to "hop" into.

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The Pixar film then transformed into a mild horror, as Titus adjusts to using a human body, having previously lived the bulk of his life as a caterpillar just seconds before. He slithers around in the body and moves unnaturally, and as he moves, his "skin" begins to sink from his robot face. There's no blood, gore, or violence, but the sunken face scene creates a horrifying sight that I know would give me nightmares as a kid. To think, the team actually had to tone this scene down to make it less unsettling!

(Image credit: Disney/Pixar)

I'm All For Disney Movies Scaring Children Again

We used to be a society that wasn't phased when a Disney film terrified a child. I, for one, am glad to see Pixar got back to that. I can't remember the last time the studio has done something that disturbing since the scene where Woody first arrives in Sid's room in Toy Story. I still think about those mutant toys and think about how they freaked me out as a little kid.

I think this new scene from Hoppers is worthy of inclusion into one of Disney's darkest moments, and not just because of the body horror element. I mean, let's not forget that Mabel did kill Titus' mother, which a human audience may brush off because she was a butterfly. I'm just saying, he had a right to be angry, even if his plan to kill a bunch of humans was out of pocket. All that said, credit to Hoppers for being a Pixar movie that had a real 90s feel with how it wasn't afraid to potentially scar a child or two for life.

Hoppers is in theaters and eventually will be streaming on Disney+. Pick up a Disney+ subscription if you don't plan on seeing it in theaters, though I would highly recommend that you do!