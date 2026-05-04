Noah Wyle's 'Really Good At Putting Gloves On' For The Pitt, And I Can't Believe His Co-Star Pranked Him Over It

When it comes to the medical drama genre, I'd argue that few actors have as much experience as Noah Wyle. The Emmy-winning actor portrayed Dr. John Carter for nearly 15 seasons on ER. Now, despite his initial desire to stay away from the genre, he is on the critically acclaimed HBO Max hit The Pitt, which just wrapped up its second season as part of the 2026 TV schedule. So, as a veteran of the genre, Wyle has acquired a lot of skills, including the ideal way to don his gloves. And I'm surprised how that led to a perfect prank.

There was a 15-year gap between the end of ER and the start of The Pitt, so it’s been so nice to see Wyle back in the scrubs. It feels as if nothing has changed, including the ability to put on gloves. Shabana Azeez, who plays medical student Victoria Javadi, spoke to People about her co-star's impeccable way of putting on gloves, which can actually be pretty tedious at times:

Noah's really good at putting gloves on. He's been doing it for so long that he doesn't even think about it. He gets them. He knows he's got two in his hands. He knows the weight of them. He doesn't need to count them and check.

Considering Wyle’s experience, it makes sense that he'd have a knack for putting on medical gloves. That’s just one attribute that sets him apart from his co-stars, and sometimes for the wrong reasons. Azees recalled a harmless. but fun prank, she pulled on Wyle, who plays Dr. Michael “Robby” Robinavitch, and she ended up ruining a take because of it:

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So what I did is I put a bunch of smalls in a box of larges. The look on his face when he put the glove on and it didn't go exactly where he thought it was going to go was priceless. It felt so good. I immediately ruined the take by laughing too hard.

The Pitt is known to have a serious set, as there have been reports of Wyle banning cell phones, excluding the social team, and putting in a library so cast and crew can read rather than spend time on their phones. However, that doesn’t mean there isn’t still fun to be had when the cameras aren’t rolling. In Yet, Azeez’s case, it can also happen when the cameras are rolling and, while I wouldn't have expected such a prank to initiated on set, I Iove it!

However, that joke still caused a bit of concern on Azees' part, as she truly believed her antics would spell the end for Victoria Jivadi. She also said:

I shouldn't have and I was scared for my job for like a week after.

Considering Javadi is still a big part of The Pitt, it can be assumed that the prank wasn't viewed as being super detrimental. Since it's part of a take, I would love to see the prank in a blooper reel should HBO opt to release one. I'd also like to get Wyle's thought on that prank. All in all, though, if the TikToks from HBO are any indication, the set of The Pitt definitely isn't as serious as the developments occurring within the film.

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More behind-the-scenes hijinks may ensue, since The Pitt is returning for Season 3 in early 2027. I'd be curious as to whether someone else might try to pull one over on Noah Wyle amid filming or if he'll turn the tables on any of his co-stars. For now, though, both seasons of the acclaimed medical drama are streamable with an HBO Max subscription.