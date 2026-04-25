Over Your Dead Body’s Director And Jason Segel Told Me Why (Spoiler) Was The Perfect Person For The Wild Ending Cameo

Major spoilers for Over Your Dead Body are ahead! Read with caution, and see the movie in theaters now.

While reviews for Over Your Dead Body highlight the 2026 movie schedule entry’s gore, the thriller is also an incredible comedy. It’s funny up until the very end, too, thanks to one brilliant cameo. So, when I spoke to the film’s director, Jorma Taccone, and its star, Jason Segel, I had to ask about who they hired for this moment, and they told me why he was perfect.

So, let me break this cameo down for you. Over Your Dead Body is about a married actor and director who decide to kill each other during a weekend trip, but it all goes horribly wrong. In the end, the couple played by Samara Weaving and Jason Segel both survive it all, and they decide to capitalize on their story by making a movie. In this film that ends the film, Weaving’s character Lisa plays herself. Meanwhile, Segel’s Dan is directing, and the actor playing him is none other than Kumail Nanjiani.

Obviously, I had to ask why the comedian was the perfect person to play Jason Segel’s character in this movie within a movie, and in response, Segel told me:

It felt right. I mean, we wanted to actually play on the idea of what it's like when you movie-fy a story like this. Because we were doing an adaptation ourselves of the Norwegian film. So something felt very meta about it. And I've known [Kumail] a long time. It just felt like it was a super fun version of it.

(Image credit: Hulu)

Now, Over Your Dead Body was written by Pizza Movie’s Brian McElhaney and Nick Kocher , and it’s an adaptation of the 2021 Norwegian film, The Trip. So, it certainly was meta to put a movie within this adaptation of a movie that tells this story again in movie form.

It becomes funnier when you consider the fact that both Segel and Nanjiani are both actors who came up working on some of TV's best comedies and have cemented themselves as both television and movie stars.

This is also a hilarious moment thanks to Kumail Nanjiani’s ripped physique . He’s maintained it since getting fit for The Eternals , and that’s part of the reason why Jorma Taccone called him for this new movie, as the director explained:

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

What do you mean you’re curious why? Look at his body. Dude, the moment he got ripped, I was like, for all comedy people, you're like, ‘Dag,’ like, I was just like, ‘Oh, Kumail – it’s so funny.’

It is quite funny to see Nanjiani burst into the frame and rip his shirt off. Obviously, he and Jason Segel look nothing alike, which makes it silly that he’s playing him, but the Big Sick star’s physique makes it even funnier.

According to Taccone, it was also hilarious because this character is “self-effacing,” and Nanjiani himself is like that in real life, too. Along with that, the director also viewed this as a funny and massive win for both the comedian and the movie:

But one, I love [that] it's so honoring of, like, a South by Southwest audience. It's such a nerdy big up to a comedy dude who got totally fucking ripped, and what a nerd fantasy that is. But I just, I love it, and he gets an applause break, which is incredible. But also when he was out there, he was like, ‘God, I should have starved myself for another week. I like, don't look–’ And we're like, ‘You look massive, dude. You couldn't be bigger.’ And anyway, it's so funny.

It is so amusing, and it was a fantastic surprise to end a movie that was already full of shocks.

Throughout the film, there are quite a few jokes about movie-making because Dan and Lisa are a director and actress, and this final sequence felt like such a perfect way to wrap it all up. It was a homage to how meta this movie already was, and it left me laughing about this wild story was long after the credits rolled.